Foreign Interference Commission still won't name MPs accused of working with foreign actors

The Foreign Interference Commission has been investigation allegations from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians after it released a report claiming a number of members of Parliament were “semi-witting or witting” participants in efforts by foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.

On Monday, the commission resumed for a session, “But right off the get go, we find out, guess what, you're not going to find out anything,” said Sheila Gunn Reid while discussing the brief hearing on the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Justice Hogue tells the Foreign Interference Commission: "I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians who may be suspecting of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of a foreign state." pic.twitter.com/QYKpxtK524 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

“What that means is, Canadians will go to the polls in October 2025 and potentially cast a ballot, put a checkmark beside the name of someone who willing colluded with a foreign state against Canadian interests to hang onto power.”

“The lack of exposure here is egregious and outrageous,” replied David Menzies. “Why shouldn't we have the right to this information? I would argue in most jurisdictions in the world, at least the western world, you would be given this information. What is it, like the Jack Nicholson line from (A Few Good Men), 'you can't handle the truth'?”

