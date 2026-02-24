Foreigners and their allies denounce Canada – as they demand Canadian citizenship for visitors to Canada!

Beautiful Brampton, Ont., was the scene for a small demonstration last Friday morning. Demonstrators were demanding that temporary foreign workers receive permanent residency and ultimately Canadian citizenship.

Um, what part of “temporary” do they not understand? But never mind…

The demonstration took place in the parking lot of a shopping plaza. It was organized by the Naujawan Support Network, CUPE Ontario, and the Migrant Workers Alliance.

They teamed up to form something called the “United Immigrant Workers Front.” They apparently want all two million temporary foreign workers to receive permanent residency and eventually Canadian citizenship.

Why? Great question. Alas, the vast majority of attendees refused to answer our queries. Such as:

Why are you here today?

What school did you go to (i.e., a legitimate university or a bogus diploma mill)?

What skillset do you have?

What gives you the right to think that you deserve Canadian citizenship?

Why don’t you want to go back to India?

Do you believe that “nobody is illegal on stolen land”?

Do you think Canadians are being racist toward you if you are denied citizenship? (We presume the answer to that query is “yes” given some of the inflammatory sentiments expressed on the signage of the demonstrators.)

And talk about a motely crew! The gruesome gathering included Indians who are presumably overstaying their welcome; Marxists; the Hamasholes; wannabe Antifa members; and perhaps the biggest demo in attendance: White. Liberal. Women. (We don’t get it either.)

But talk about chutzpah! The demonstrators denounced Canada and Canadians while demanding to remain in Canada and become Canadian!

And another thing: why in blue hell is the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) aiding and abetting foreigners who are refusing to abide by our immigration rules? Indeed, why would a union want immigrants flooding into the country, thereby lowering living standards for everyone in the process? Our guess: the brain trust at public sector unions like CUPE is now so leftist and so woke that they actually believe nonsense such as “nobody is illegal on stolen land” and that Canadians are all descended from colonialists who are inherently racist and hateful. Unbelievable.

Coincidentally, on the day we attended the demonstration, the Globe and Mail had a headline reading: “Out of nowhere, Canada became poorer than Alabama. How is that possible?”

Gee, maybe a decade’s worth of Liberal policies such as allowing mass migration into our Dominion has something to do with this dire situation? Put another way: how do you expect to win the war on poverty if you keep importing the world’s impoverished?