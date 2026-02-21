Former B.C. school trustee fined $750K for opposing transgender ideology — Rebel Roundtable reacts

Barry Neufeld, a former Chilliwack, B.C., school trustee and staunch critic of the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum SOGI123, has been fined $750,000 by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for his vocal opposition to transgender ideology.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich were joined by independent journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel to discuss the ruling.

Drea Humphrey shared more details about the decision, including some of the “radical” positions advanced by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

“Basically they said that if you believe that biological sex determines gender identity, then you are denying the existence of trans people — an existential denial,” said Drea. “That is so concerning. Even as a journalist, can we speak in realities without being fined close to a million dollars?”

“How many feelings were hurt and what’s the cost breakdown of price per feeling?” quipped Tamara. “Because this is literally what it’s all about. Some people had some hurt feelings and now this guy has to almost pay three quarters of a million dollars?”

“We’re a country where repeat offenders, where people who commit horrible crimes get lenient sentences… and at the very same time we’re giving out these fines for ideological reasons to people,” said Élie. “This is a joke.”