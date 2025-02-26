Former B.C. school trustee testifies in 'hate speech' trial for criticizing gender ideology

Barry Neufeld, the former Chilliwack school trustee facing a “hate speech” case before the BC Human Rights Tribunal (BCHRT), took the stand Monday as his hearing resumed.

The quasi-judicial trial stems from a human rights complaint against Neufeld filed by the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) on behalf of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association, seven years ago.

The complainants allege that Neufeld’s public criticisms of radical gender ideology and the province's controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program, SOGI 123, in schools, are discriminatory and violate Section 7 of BC’s woke Human Rights Code.

Represented by constitutional lawyer James Kitchen, who's being crowdfunded by Neufeld’s supporters, Neufeld testified in his own defence, unwavering in his stance that both ideologies cause harm to vulnerable students.

During his direct evidence led by Kitchen, Neufeld called out gender ideology practices for being partisan, which is contrary to the principle of political neutrality we are told is maintained secular schools. “I began to notice that gender ideology has elements of a religion," he explained. “If you realize there’s something wrong and you want to get out of it, then you get treated like a heretic."

Neufeld took this opportunity during his testimony to directly confront the tribunal itself, highlighting its decision to bar three of his proposed witnesses, detransitioner Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Annette Pirie, as well as gay man Scott Geiler, from testifying in his defence.

“The human rights tribunal, whose job it is to protect … declares anyone who doesn’t agree with them a heretic and punishes them," he stated.

"The tribunal refused to listen to two of my witnesses who were detransitioners about how, when they tried to go back, they were treated horribly—they were treated like heretics."

Neufeld, who previously worked as a probation officer and with troubled youth before serving as a trustee, also criticized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the education system. “DEI is supposed to make everyone feel welcome, but the only person they are welcoming is queer people," he said. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion is creating anything but a harmonious society."

The former trustee further testified that traditional values emphasizing kindness and unity have been discarded in favour of ideological agendas, saying, “Other principles that have been sidelined by the school system such as ‘love thy neighbour’ are far more inclusive.”

Despite sounding as though he is battling a cold, Neufeld spoke with clarity and determination, presenting as somewhat relieved to finally share his perspective under Kitchen’s examination, including when he defended his previous online statements which likened gender ideology—which parents can’t opt their kids out of learning in state schools—to residential schools.

SOGI:



The Liberals are handing $1M to the ARC Foundation, the sex activist group behind SOGI 123, to train BC teachers on how to continue indoctrinating kids with their “inclusive” ideology.



Full Story👇🏾 EXPOSE THE WASTE!https://t.co/mVPBXQ1rAi — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 20, 2025

“It’s terrible that so many kids were hurt,” Neufeld stated about the residential school era. “It [the school locations] was in the middle of nowhere and was attracting to people who wanted to have access to kids.”

Neufeld called that era a time when society thought “the government knew better than parents on how to raise their children,” adding that “it’s happening again” thanks to the unions and the teachers.

“We know from history that the school system makes horrible parents. Nobody knows their children better than the mother and father.”

While Neufeld’s testimony proceeded as planned, his cross-examination that followed was cut short when the complainants’ counsel introduced a controversial legal strategy, one that has now forced the hearing to be delayed.

“The Complainant’s lawyer is trying to use the confidential and privileged communications between Barry and his former lawyers (material produced by the lawyers for internal use) against Barry," Kitchen explained in a statement to Rebel News following the day's proceeding. If successful, the rare move could set a concerning precedent for solicitor-client privilege.

Kitchen outlined two major concerns with this approach. First, the complainants are trying to introduce evidence that is normally inadmissible because it was meant to remain secret. Second, they are attempting to present private statements Neufeld made to his former lawyers that may differ from his current testimony. “It is an unusual thing to do and typically very prejudicial to the party whose solicitor-client privilege is being violated," Kitchen added.

“We had to stand down cross-examination until this is decided because much of the complainant’s cross-exam is based on this approach."

The tribunal will now determine whether Neufeld’s previous legal discussions can be used against him, a process that will require significant legal submissions from Kitchen. With no prior notice of this tactic, Kitchen has requested a week to prepare his response, further delaying the already drawn-out proceedings.

The BCHRT hearing is set to reconvene on March 10, and Rebel News will continue to provide updates as the case unfolds.