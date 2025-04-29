Former BC MLA Mike de Jong outpaced by 25-year-old Conservative Sukhman Gill

Despite polls suggesting a tight race, 30-year veteran politician Mike de Jong finished third for Abbotsford-South Langley on election night.

The former longtime BC MLA, who mounted an independent bid for federal office after being controversially shut out of the Conservative Party of Canada's nomination race, appeared visibly composed and candid after conceding defeat Monday night at Gian’s Banquet Hall.

“It’s tough to break through brand politics; there’s no question about that,” said de Jong Monday night from his campaign watch party following the defeat.

Heading into election night, the riding was all the political buzz, as many had pegged the race as a two-way battle between de Jong and the 25-year-old Conservative candidate, Sukhman Gill, a political newcomer and blueberry farmer.

Gill’s nomination by the Conservatives in March over de Jong raised eyebrows, especially after the federal party deemed de Jong “unqualified” despite his three-decade resume in public office, whilst the lesser-known Gill was a student and blueberry farmer.

But when the votes rolled in, the results told a different story. Gill was victorious with Liberal candidate Kevin Gillies coming second, while de Jong, running as an independent, trailed in third.

“At the end of the day, it’s clear that the brand attachment to the Conservative Party is very strong here,” de Jong said.

That attachment proved stronger than discontent over Gill’s near invisibility on the campaign trail. Throughout the race, de Jong had taken aim at Gill’s absence from debates and his refusal to speak with media.

Still, de Jong struck a statesmanlike tone in defeat, wishing Gill well as the riding’s new representative.

Rebel News was on site to gather some of de Jong’s thoughts and to ask what’s next for the veteran politician.