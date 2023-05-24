Former Biden energy official Sam Brinton faces luggage theft charges, housed in men’s jail

Please sign our petition calling on Justin Trudeau and his Heritage Minister to repeal Bill C-11 which gives them the power to censor our internet!

Sam Brinton, an ex-official from President Joe Biden's Energy Department who identifies as non-binary, is set to be incarcerated in a men's jail in Maryland in anticipation of transportation to Virginia. Brinton faces charges related to luggage theft.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department revealed to the New York Post that, in line with Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation policy, they would hold 35-year-old Brinton in a men's jail within the general male population. The policy dictates that inmates' processing and housing align with their biological sex.

In accordance with the guidelines, hormonal therapy-induced anatomical changes do not count as alterations in anatomical sex. Factors such as an inmate's genitalia, potential management or security issues, and the ability to ensure their health and safety inform their classification. Once classified, inmates receive housing based on this designation.

Previously selected by Biden for the role of deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy, Brinton was dismissed six months into the administration. This dismissal followed allegations of theft of luggage and women's clothing from airports.

Authorities apprehended Brinton, dubbed a "fugitive from justice" for allegedly pilfering luggage, last week at a Rockville, Maryland, residence. The apprehension happened amidst a witness neighbor's accounts of Brinton being led away in handcuffs, the New York Post reported.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Rob Yingling stated that airport police executed a search warrant on May 17 in connection to alleged stolen property from luggage at Reagan National Airport, reported in February 2023. Brinton is currently held in custody pending Grand Larceny charges.

Appearing before Judge Victor Del Pino via closed-circuit television from the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on May 18, Brinton was denied release and ordered extradition to Virginia. Judge Del Pino remarked, "Good luck in Virginia, Mr. Brinton."

The luggage at the center of the controversy belonged to Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin. Khamsin disclosed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that her luggage was stolen from Reagan National Airport in 2018. This caused significant setbacks as it deprived her of the chance to display her designs at a fashion show. Brinton was later seen wearing a unique design from Khamsin's stolen luggage.

Brinton had previously entered a "no contest" plea to a misdemeanor theft charge after being allegedly caught on video stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Originally charged with a felony, Brinton agreed to pay over $3,500 in restitution to the victim, receiving a suspended 180-day jail sentence contingent on obeying the law.

Additionally, Brinton was accused of stealing a woman's suitcase from Minneapolis-St. Paul airport last year. He allegedly removed a luggage tag from a navy blue Vera Bradley suitcase and quickly exited the area, according to a criminal complaint.