Former CIA analyst, WaPo journalist's wife, charged as unregistered South Korean agent
The Justice Department alleges Sue Mi Terry received luxury gifts in exchange for promoting South Korean interests.
The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst and National Security Council senior official, on charges of acting as an unregistered agent for South Korea's intelligence service.
The 54-year-old, who is also the wife of Washington Post editorialist Max Boot, is accused of accepting luxury gifts and funding in exchange for advancing South Korean government positions and sharing privileged information, Fox News reports.
According to the indictment, Terry received designer handbags, expensive sushi meals, and $37,000 for her Korean affairs public policy program. In return, she allegedly promoted South Korean interests during media appearances, disclosed private information to intelligence officers, and facilitated meetings between South Korean and U.S. officials.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated, "Terry allegedly sold out her positions and influence to the South Korean government in return for luxury handbags, expensive meals, and thousands of dollars of funding for her public policy program." He emphasized that the charges should serve as a warning to public policy experts tempted by foreign governments.
The FBI claims Terry confessed to acting as an information source for South Korean intelligence, including passing handwritten notes from an off-the-record meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about U.S. policy toward North Korea.
Terry's alleged activities spanned over a decade, during which she worked for various think tanks after leaving government service in 2011. The charges stem from her failure to register as a foreign agent with the Justice Department.
Her lawyer, Lee Wolosky, maintains that the allegations are "unfounded" and "distort the work of a scholar and news analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States." He argues that Terry has not held a security clearance for over a decade and that her views have remained consistent, even criticizing the South Korean government at times.
The South Korean National Intelligence Service has stated that it is in close communication with U.S. authorities regarding the case.
