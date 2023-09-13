Former Defence Minister says Trudeau has ‘outdone his father in terms of the damage that he has inflicted on Canadians’

E-transfer (Canada):

Mr. Peter MacKay, who previously led the now-defunct Progressive Conservative Party of Canada, joined us for an interview covering various topics. Over the course of his career, he also held key positions such as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Justice.

Mr. MacKay shared his thoughts on the new Minister of Defense, Mr. Bill Blair, stating, "I think his predecessor, quite frankly, was doing an admirable job in a difficult portfolio. I mean, I can say that with some experience. It's a big department."

When the conversation got deeper, MacKay added:

In my opinion, in North America, there's no greater priority than building up the infrastructure here and the security infrastructure that we need to protect the north. I mean, we saw it even with a Chinese weather balloon, supposedly a surveillance balloon, and how long it took for us to be able to respond.

After asking MacKay about Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, and previously the Minister of National Defence, he said, "I was disappointed (she was shuttled of her position), quite frankly, because, as I said, I have great respect for her. I think she was making the case to her own government that these investments were necessary. And frankly, I think she was moved for that reason."

Mr. Peter MacKay has been involved in politics for many years and has witnessed Canada's political landscape under various governments, including Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

He has a strong stance regarding the Trudeau government:

I think Justin Trudeau has in fact, surpassed his father in terms of the divisions, and the derision, and the anger, and the destructive policies and the diminishing of Canada's reputation. I think he's outdone his father in terms of the damage that he has inflicted on Canadians.

At the end, we asked if he is capable of confirming that Trudeau is the worst one that led the country so far. He answered, "In my lifetime, certainly."