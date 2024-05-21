Former Detroit police chief slams Biden admin's policies for 'devastating' black community
James Craig slammed 'Bidenomics', the border crisis, and the police abolition movement.
In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press on Sunday, former Detroit Police Department chief James Craig accused the Biden administration of "turning its back on the Black community" through its policies. Craig argued that "Bidenomics" and the ongoing crisis at the southern border have proven detrimental to the lives of Black Americans.
Discussing the economic impact, Craig pointed out that inflation under the Biden administration has led to "lower real wages" and a drop in Michigan's median household income since 2019. "The Biden Administration's inflation is hurting Black households more than white households," he wrote.
Beyond the economy, Craig blamed the increasing violent crime rate on the president's handling of the border crisis and Democrats' calls to defund the police since 2020. He emphasized that the rise in crime has disproportionately affected Black Americans.
"With Joe Biden's border crisis, fentanyl has been pouring into our communities," Craig added, noting that Black men and American Indian and Alaska Native men are at a higher risk of dying from drug overdoses compared to other demographics.
Recent polling data from the New York Times/Siena College suggests that Black and Hispanic voters in five key swing states, including Michigan, have begun to shift their support toward former President Trump. Nate Cohn, an NYT chief political analyst, attributed Trump's strength to gains among young, Black, and Hispanic voters.
Craig accused Democrats of taking advantage of their historic ties with the Black community, while praising Republicans for reaching out and prioritizing economic freedom and putting Americans first.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.