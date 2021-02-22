Former DHS head describes Biden immigration plan as “wish list” for far-left

President Joe Biden has found an opponent in former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland and Security, Chad Wolf, who has described the immigration bill backed by the president as a “wish list” for the far-left.

In an interview with Fox News, Wolf described the bill as “fundamentally flawed,” and called it an unserious effort at immigration reform.

“We all know that our immigration system certainly needs some needed reform,” Wolf said. “And so a little disappointed in the Biden administration of putting basically a wish list together of those on the far left, and submitting this as a bill.”

Wolf stated that the Biden administration is sending the wrong message to criminals who break U.S. federal immigration laws by providing them a pathway to citizenship, adding that it is disrespectful to U.S. citizens and legal immigrants.

“It seems as though the Biden administration and the officials at DHS and others learned nothing from the crisis that we saw in 2019,” said Wolf to Fox’s Steve Doocy. “So what the mayor just outlined there, we heard from hundreds of border communities along the border in 2019, where we had a massive crisis and influx of individuals, and we put together a patchwork of policies and procedures that reduced that flow significantly.”

“And in just a matter of weeks here since Inauguration Day, there’s been a number of executive orders and policies that have created a border crisis, a humanitarian crisis, the mayor outlines there, they have created this out of whole cloth, it didn’t need to occur, it was under control,” he added.

“But again, a number of these policies continue to be very, very concerning. And then, of course, the bill, the legislation that we’re talking about further incentivizes folks with amnesty, they reduce penalties for border crossers,” said Wolf. “They provide attorneys for those coming into the country. So there is a number of pull factors that the Biden administration unfortunately is sending the signal [to] smugglers and traffickers and others that it’s okay to come.”