Former DNI John Ratcliffe claims lab leak theory as only credible explanation for COVID-19 origins

During the same hearing, a State Department official also mentioned that the government was opposed to investigating U.S. funding for gain-of-function research associated with the outbreak, stating that it could potentially lead to unforeseeable consequences.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe asserted at a House hearing on Tuesday regarding the origins of the COVID pandemic that a laboratory leak is the sole explanation that is supported with credibility by our intelligence, scientific findings, and logical reasoning.

Ratcliffe told representatives “from a view inside, if our intelligence and evidence supporting a lab leak was placed side by side with our intelligence and evidence pointing to a natural origin or spillover theory, the lab leak side of the ledger would be long, convincing, and overwhelming. While the spillover side would be nearly empty.”

“Were this a trial, the preponderance of circumstantial evidence provided by our intelligence would compel a jury finding of guilt,” Ratcliffe stated.

During the same hearing, David Feith, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, mentioned that State Department officials were opposed to investigating U.S. funding for gain-of-function research associated with the outbreak, stating that it could potentially lead to unforeseeable consequences, adding that it could “open a Pandora’s box.”

