Former DNI John Ratcliffe claims lab leak theory as only credible explanation for COVID-19 origins
During the same hearing, a State Department official also mentioned that the government was opposed to investigating U.S. funding for gain-of-function research associated with the outbreak, stating that it could potentially lead to unforeseeable consequences.
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe asserted at a House hearing on Tuesday regarding the origins of the COVID pandemic that a laboratory leak is the sole explanation that is supported with credibility by our intelligence, scientific findings, and logical reasoning.
Ratcliffe told representatives “from a view inside, if our intelligence and evidence supporting a lab leak was placed side by side with our intelligence and evidence pointing to a natural origin or spillover theory, the lab leak side of the ledger would be long, convincing, and overwhelming. While the spillover side would be nearly empty.”
“Were this a trial, the preponderance of circumstantial evidence provided by our intelligence would compel a jury finding of guilt,” Ratcliffe stated.
WATCH:
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe testifies that the Wuhan lab is responsible for spawning a global pandemic:— Becker News (@NewsBecker) April 18, 2023
“A lab leak is the only explanation credibly supported by our intelligence, by science and by common sense.” pic.twitter.com/zdEoDSzh1f
Watch: Fox’s @GillianHTurner: “Breaking tonight: Congressional Republicans press their case that the Coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese research lab. A new Senate report claims the evidence points to an undetected aerosol leak during vaccine research,” with new… pic.twitter.com/wJSPXOACkj— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 18, 2023
During the same hearing, David Feith, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, mentioned that State Department officials were opposed to investigating U.S. funding for gain-of-function research associated with the outbreak, stating that it could potentially lead to unforeseeable consequences, adding that it could “open a Pandora’s box.”
.@StateDept officials worked to conceal information that pointed to a Wuhan lab leak.— Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) April 18, 2023
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Feith reveals that some of his colleagues warned against “opening a Pandora's box” related to U.S. funded gain-of-function research. pic.twitter.com/ebygLvi92Z
Listen to the full hearing below:
- By Ezra Levant
