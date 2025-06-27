Former Iran propagandist comes to Canada, mocking sanctions with shameless Instagram posts

A former high-ranking Iranian official announced his departure to Canada with bold Instagram posts, flaunting farewell photos — including a goodbye hug — to his 250,000 followers, reports CBC News.

“Heading to Canada tonight. I will return to my homeland at the right time. I will still be with you and for you,” the translated post from Mahdi Nasiri on April 7 reads.

Described as a former hardliner and regime propagandist, Nasiri now claims to hold liberal views, despite having held a key position from 2001 to 2005 as political deputy of the policymaking council of Friday imams — a powerful platform used by the Iranian regime to disseminate its propaganda.

Nasiri’s brazen entry defies Canada’s strict sanctions against Iranian regime members, especially as Iranian Canadians continue to report threats and intimidation linked to Tehran.

His arrival exposes serious gaps in the Liberal government’s enforcement of border controls and raises questions about whether border security is willing to accept claims of “reform” from regime affiliates — that’s if Nasiri was even flagged at all.

Another post, dated May 25, shows Nasiri landing in Toronto’s Pearson airport, with a caption that reads, “Toronto airport after a 4-hour flight from Calgary, similar to the air distance from Tehran to Frankfurt. Visiting Toronto, a city with tens of thousands of Iranian immigrants.”

Despite the Liberal government's recent claims of “strengthening border security,” the enforcement of measures meant to hold Iran accountable for human rights abuses are clearly lacking.

Since October 2022, Canada has enacted 18 rounds of sanctions under the Iran Regulations, listing 203 individuals and 250 entities, and on December 7, 2023, sanctioned two Iranian individuals under the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act for the 2003 torture and killing of Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi.

Last September, following the second anniversary of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in Iranian custody, Ottawa expanded sanctions to target five Iranian political figures linked to repressive policies and the violent crackdown on protesters.

Nasiri is a prominent figure tied to that era and should have been flagged, yet he slipped through the cracks of Canada’s lacklustre border enforcement gaps.

This adds to Canada's track record of failing to track illegal immigration within its borders.

Official documents estimate the number of illegal immigrants to be anywhere between 20,000 and 500,000 — a staggering range that highlights deep systemic shortcomings in border security, enforcement and data collection.

Nasiri’s high-profile arrival, clearly publicized on social media, shows how even sanctioned elites can evade detection, let alone countless others who enter unnoticed.

With global authoritarian influence on the rise, Canada’s inability to enforce sanctions and monitor its borders poses a major national security threat.

If someone like Nasiri can enter the country with ease, and with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants whose whereabouts are unknown, what else is Canada’s border security missing?