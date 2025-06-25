Former Iranian political prisoner speaks out on Israel's fight against the Islamic Republic

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Iranian dissident Salman Sima shared his perspective on Israel's conflict against the Iranian regime with guest host Sheila Gunn Reid.

Sima, a Toronto-based, freedom-oriented activist and former political prisoner of the Iranian regime, condemned Iran's leaders for not representing the will of the people and enacting extremist policies.

He emphasized that the vast majority of Iranians oppose the Islamic regime that leads the country, and are hoping for Israel and the U.S. to "finish the job".

"The problem with Western politicians, is they think they can go for reasonable negotiations with the jihadists. No, you cannot do that," he said.

"They don't follow their own best interests ... They are psycho, they are Nazis, they are stupid, and this is the reason that every single time Western politicians want to negotiate, want to reach a reasonable solution with the Islamic regime, the Islamic regime does something more crazy because it's unpredictable," Sima added.

The Iranian dissident also stressed the importance of understanding how the theocratic Iranian regime doesn't actually represent the interests of Iran. "They're a death cult ... It's not the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, it's the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Nothing is Iranian about this cult," he said.

"Even in their name, it's not Supreme Leader of Iran. Even themselves, they call it the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution," Sima added.

Focus on Iran has intensified following U.S. airstrikes on three of the nation's nuclear facilities on Saturday evening.