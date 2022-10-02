Former judge pokes holes in 'mass grave' narrative at Kamloops residential school

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

In today's report, I sit down to interview retired judge Brian Giesbrecht to help bring the public more insight into the flawed claim that 215 children's remains were discovered buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last year.

Giesbrecht served as a Manitoba Provincial Court judge for over 30 years, so he definitely knows a thing or two about sorting through the facts and fiction tied to claims.

“It was Sarah Beaulieu’s report that was considered to be somehow evidence of the existence of these graves, and in actual fact it was nothing of the sort,” Giesbrecht told Rebel News.

Dr. Sarah Beaulieu is a conflict anthropologist who was reported as the “ground penetrating radar specialist” whose work was behind the initial claim of buried children. Her full report has never been released to the public.

While it is true that horrible abuse, as well as poor living conditions and the rapid spread of illnesses, was inflicted on children forced to attend government-funded, mostly Catholic Church-run residential schools, a Rebel News investigative documentary titled “Kamloops: The Buried Truth” shows how, despite the media and politicians telling you the contrary, not a single body has been discovered at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Watch the the full video report above, where Giesbrecht will walk you through some of the reasons that he, as well as some of the researchers with whom he works closely, feel that the tales behind lost and buried former Kamloops Indian Residential School students caught such wind. As well, Giesbrecht also shares his thoughts on evidence already touched on in a previous Rebel News report, suggesting that what is buried at the Apple Orchard could be old septic plots instead.

Rebel News has reached out to Dr. Sarah Beaulieu for comment or interview on multiple occasions but has yet to receive a response.

