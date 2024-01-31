Former justice minister restores social media account after Rebel News' lawsuit shines light on cover-up allegations

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed former justice minister David Lametti restoring his account on X after Rebel News launched a lawsuit against him seeking to preserve records pertaining to the Emergencies Act.

Since a Federal Court judge ruled that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional, Lametti's actions during the Freedom Convoy have been thrust under the spotlight. He resigned as an MP just days after the judge's ruling, and also deleted his account on X.

WATCH: Rebel News and @EzraLevant filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against former Justice Minister David Lametti.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/IyibqmTzVz pic.twitter.com/BSH7rK8ejX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2024

After receiving the lawsuit from Ezra Levant and Rebel News, Lametti restored his account on X this past Monday, January 29.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW



David Lametti reinstates government Twitter account after being sued by Rebel News



GUEST: @SueAnnLevy, Toronto reporter on Pride Toronto cashing grant cheques without delivering on promises.https://t.co/y42P5VzuCy — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 31, 2024

Speaking about Lametti, Ezra said, "He didn't fight, he didn't defend what he did. We just caught him with his hand in the cookie jar and he said 'you got me.' Before he even spoke to us he reinstated it which is pretty incredible when you think about it — how hard Guilbeault fought for two years."

Ezra went on to say, "But like I say, who could trust a Liberal politician? Would you trust David Lametti for anything? If he said it was raining I would go outside to check, I wouldn't believe him."

"Especially a Liberal as slippery as Lametti who was willing to sell out the whole country. We need a court order ensuring that he doesn't take it down again tomorrow, or next week, or next year. And to make sure that he doesn't go in and selectively delete anything including private direct messages to other cabinet ministers that we haven't even been allowed to see yet," he added.

Please chip in a donation at StopTheCoverup.com to help us get justice and accountability — particularly for those negatively impacted by the government’s illegal, unjustifiable, unreasonable and unconstitutional invocation of the Emergencies Act.