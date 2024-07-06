Former Liberal Defence Minister prioritized rescue of Sikhs over Canadians from Afghanistan during fall of Kabul

Prior to the Dominion Day weekend, Ottawa was rocked by yet another bombshell scandal courtesy of the masters of disaster who comprise the Justin Trudeau Liberals.

Former Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan personally directed Canadian special forces personnel to rescue more than 200 Afghan Sikhs during the fall of Kabul in August 2021. The rescue of these Sikhs was prioritized over the rescue of Canadian citizens (and Canadian allies) who were in Kabul and caught up in the chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan.

The Globe and Mail broke the story, quoting military sources who stated that Sajjan, who is himself a Sikh, diverted critical resources away from the evacuation of Canadian citizens, translators and other Afghans who had aided Canada’s two-decade-long war effort in that country.

While the details in the Globe’s report are both shameful and shocking, observers note that they are not exactly surprising.

From the day Sajjan was nominated as the Liberal Candidate in Vancouver South, red flags quickly emerged. For example, it was pointed out that Sajjan’s family has ties to the controversial World Sikh Organization. In 2014 when Sajjan did secure the nomination for Vancouver South, numerous moderate Sikhs ripped up their party memberships in protest.

In 2017, Sajjan was forced to apologize after he made several misleading statements regarding his military service in Afghanistan, and now comes this latest scandal regarding foreign nationals being prioritized for rescue over Canadian citizens.

Sajjan’s office has cited “privacy” as the reason why it cannot share details on why 200+ Aghan Sikhs received special treatment.

Sajjan is no longer Defence Minister, he is now the Minister of Emergency Preparedness Canada. His actions in Afghanistan make us ponder: who would Sajjan prioritize in Canada should our nation ever face a domestic emergency?

Rebel News interviewed a whistleblower from the Indian community who is disgusted by Sajjan’s actions – and sheds some light on why the response from opposition politicians has been oddly muted.