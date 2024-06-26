Former Liberal MP Frank Baylis approached for leadership run after Trudeau's byelection catastrophe

Former Liberal MP Frank Baylis confirmed to CBC News that he has been approached for a leadership run, just one day after the Justin Trudeau Liberals lost the Toronto-St. Paul's riding in a federal byelection.

"A number of people are asking me to think about this, and I'm taking their request seriously," Baylis told the state broadcaster.

"It's been a long time, there's been a demand, there's been an interest in having a more centrist viewpoint, a more fiscally responsible approach, and with my background in business, many people have approached me and talked to me about this."

Frank Baylis, head of Baylis Medical Company, was elected to represent the riding of Pierrefonds—Dollard for the Liberals in the 2015 federal election.



Baylis, once the representative for the Quebec riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard, is also known for being the head of Baylis Medical Company, which received a $237 million contract for ventilators in 2020 and a $4 million COVID contract for maintenance of ventilators that went unused.

The one-term MP is the executive chairperson of the medical tech giant which he sold to Boston Scientific in 2022 for $1.75 billion.

"This was a very, very decisive defeat, from a [previous] very strong victory," Baylis said. "Prime Minister Trudeau will decide what he wants to do if and when he decides to do that, that's his prerogative."

Memo shows ex-MP Frank Baylis' company was in direct contact with the government over the deal.



Trudeau took no questions after a Tuesday afternoon policy announcement, but did address the byelection results, saying "I and my entire team have much more hard work to do to deliver tangible, real progress that Canadians can see and feel."

Deputy Prime Minister Freeland was asked on Tuesday if Trudeau could realistically stay on after the Liberals lost a 'safe' seat.

Listen to how Chrystia Freeland describes her fellow Canadians who vote Conservative.

"The prime minister is committed to leading us into the next election, and he has our full support," Freeland told reporters.

Earlier this month Trudeau claimed the pollsters are wrong and "Canadians are not in decision mode right now," but the flipping of the Liberal stronghold Toronto-St. Paul's riding says otherwise.

