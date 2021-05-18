Fmr. military official details UFO tech that outstrips current by “100 to1,000 years”

The X-Files

Several former military officers are now speaking about the existence of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, following an explosive report published by CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night about the mysterious, now-confirmed encounters, which reportedly travel at hypersonic velocities with no detectable means of propulsion.

The 60 Minutes segment came ahead of a report that the Department of Defense is planning to deliver to Congress in June. Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe said an interview with the Washington Post in March that he expects the findings to alarm the public because “frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.”

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday, Chris Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, and Sean Cahill, retired U.S. Navy chief master at arms both spoke about the existence of UFOs and provided a glimpse of what the U.S. military understands about the mysterious objects.

Cahill suggested that the technology used by the unidentified aerial vehicles “outstrips our arsenal by at least 100 years to 1,000 years at the moment.”

Quotes from the segment, as transcribed by CNN, include: