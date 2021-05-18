Fmr. military official details UFO tech that outstrips current by “100 to1,000 years”
Several former military officers are now speaking about the existence of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, following an explosive report published by CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night about the mysterious, now-confirmed encounters, which reportedly travel at hypersonic velocities with no detectable means of propulsion.
The 60 Minutes segment came ahead of a report that the Department of Defense is planning to deliver to Congress in June. Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe said an interview with the Washington Post in March that he expects the findings to alarm the public because “frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.”
Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday, Chris Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, and Sean Cahill, retired U.S. Navy chief master at arms both spoke about the existence of UFOs and provided a glimpse of what the U.S. military understands about the mysterious objects.
Cahill suggested that the technology used by the unidentified aerial vehicles “outstrips our arsenal by at least 100 years to 1,000 years at the moment.”
Quotes from the segment, as transcribed by CNN, include:
· CHRIS MELLON, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR INTELLIGENCE: “…we have recurring violations of U.S. airspace by unidentified vehicles. They are very capable, in some cases, more capable than anything in our own inventory. This has been going on for years. The truth is just emerging. We’ve had a massive intelligence failure. And we now have a threat, an unknown threat that we need to figure out.”
· MELLON: “Well, we clearly are vulnerable. And this has been going on for too long. Finally, our Congress is learning of this situation. They’re beginning to react. So we’ve got a lot of catch-up here. But it is — it is very concerning. It’s not an imminent crisis or imminent threat. There’s been no hostility. But there’s a lot of activity. And it’s increasingly bold. In some instances, recently, we’ve had these things swarming around war ships off the coast of California, swarming around Strategic Missile Defense bases, in Guam, and other things. So, with all the tensions in the world, and China, and the rest, with the attack on the Saudi oil facilities, by drones, and so forth, it’s something we need to take seriously.”
· SEAN CAHILL, U.S. NAVY CHIEF MASTER-AT-ARMS (RET): “…the ‘five observables’ indicate a technology that outstrips our arsenal by at least 100 years to 1,000 years at the moment…first of all, the aircraft had zero control surfaces. It had no means of propulsion that we could detect. It moved at hypersonic velocities. And it preceded the pilots to their cap points. So, it seemed to have some knowledge of where the pilots were headed ahead of time. And we don’t possess those abilities to do that, in our arsenal at the moment.”
· CAHILL: “I think that we’re going to find that this phenomenon represents a very large spectrum of different things. At edges of that spectrum are going to be near-peer technology of our adversaries, here on Earth. At the other end of that spectrum is going to be something that we don’t yet understand, and haven’t identified yet. So, I hesitate to speculate on the source. But I can tell you that I don’t believe that this is within our arsenal of any human technology at the moment.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.