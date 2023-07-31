Former Mountie charged with foreign interference released on $50,000 bail, surrenders passport

YouTube/ Teh Group

A former RCMP officer allegedly involved in a Chinese intimidation plot has been released on bail after being arrested on foreign interference charges. According to an RCMP spokesperson, William Majcher, 60, allegedly used his knowledge and extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China.

On July 21, the federal police service alleged the former Mountie "contributed to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."

Majcher now faces two counts of breaching the Security of Information Act, but the charges have yet to be tested in court.

He has been charged with preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity and conspiracy for alleged incidents of foreign interference between 2014 and 2019.

"Both of these acts were, in our perspective, committed to contributing to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual," said Insp. David Beaudoin, with the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

The RCMP launched an investigation into Majcher's "suspicious activities" in the fall of 2021, headed by INSET, which investigates national security, extremism and terrorism cases.

The name of the alleged target of the intimidation operation is not yet known.

As first reported by True North, the judge presiding over Majcher's case granted the former Mountie bail on a $50,000 bond with the condition that he remain in Vancouver, report to a Burnaby RCMP station weekly and forfeit his passport and ability to leave the country.

Before retiring from the force in 2007, Majcher served as an RCMP officer for 22 years. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked on several money laundering investigations as a covert operator before relocating to Hong Kong in 2006 to pursue private sector opportunities.

In Hong Kong, Majcher started work as a risk assessment adviser in the investment banking sector, founding the corporate risk firm called EMIDR in 2016.

EMIDR specializes in state-sponsored espionage, intelligence gathering and money laundering, with a focus on asset recovery.

In 2019, the former RCMP officer worked on Project Dragon, a Chinese operation tasked with recovering money allegedly siphoned out of the country illegally.

Majcher called himself a "hired gun" for governments and corporations to "get back what is rightfully theirs." Specifically for Project Dragon, he worked for a third-party "entity" associated with Chinese police "in some form or another."

Though few details have been disclosed publicly, the RCMP suspects another former Mountie may be involved in the matter as a co-conspirator. No charges have been laid against that man, Kenneth Ingram Marsh, as of writing.

According to the memoir of Kenneth Ingram Marsh, he worked with Majcher multiple times following their departure from the RCMP, referring to him as his "Mountie friend."

Marsh, also known as Kim Marsh, formerly served as the commander of an RCMP international organized crime unit during his time with the force and is now employed as a private investigator.

In his memoir, Marsh disclosed that he worked on cases with the accused following his retirement from the RCMP in 1999.

They worked together on an "enjoyable caper" tracking down Canadian assets in Costa Rica, and again in 2013 when Marsh hunted down funds smuggled from Libya by the family of former dictator General Muammar Gaddafi.

Marsh acknowledged that Majcher worked for a financial firm in Hong Kong during the operations.

"Fortuitously, Majcher had been dealing with an Ivory Coast national on a deal…This was the perfect scenario, as Majcher would need a visa, which his business associate would facilitate," he wrote. "While there, Majcher would be my second set of eyes and ears."

Speaking to the bureau, Marsh alluded to the case against Majcher on Chinese interference.

"I think that the focus of the investigation is to stop and investigate what the Chinese are doing here… [Undoubtedly], they are coercing Chinese nationals who are here either as citizens or permanent residents. And they have, along the way, been assisted by private investigators," he said. "I believe, and others who have access to sensitive information, believe that's the focus of the investigation. And somehow I've been lumped into this…which is pretty frustrating."

"I think if Canadians knew the whole story, they would be aghast," concluded Marsh.