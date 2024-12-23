Former Conservative MP LAUNCHES political campaign after bout with Chinese meddling

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu has officially announced his bid to represent the newly renamed riding of Richmond-Steveston East in Canada’s next federal election. Chiu, who previously served the area, lost his seat in the 2021 election, likely in part due to a China-backed misinformation campaign against him.

Chui believes he was targeted by Beijing due to bringing forward a foreign influence registry bill, to help target meddling from Communist China at the expense of Canada’s sovereignty.

The proposed bill sought to increase transparency by requiring foreign agents to register their affiliations, but it was falsely portrayed by a Chinese state propaganda campaign as being discriminatory against Chinese Canadians.

If Chiu secures enough votes from Conservative Party members to be nominated as the party’s official candidate and ultimately wins his seat back during the election, he will unseat Liberal MP Parm Bains. Bains has faced scrutiny for allegedly benefiting from Beijing-style rhetoric during his campaign, despite maintaining that his victory was fair.

I met with Chiu in Richmond-Steveston East to discuss why, despite the challenges and personal toll he faced, he’s determined to run again. Chiu shared his vision for addressing foreign interference and safeguarding Canada’s democratic process if elected.