Former NGO of Environment Minister Guilbeault cashed in big on federal funding after his election

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 26, 2024   |   News Analysis

Documents reveal that Équiterre, the former environmental organization of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, saw a significant increase in federal funding once Guilbeault entered politics. An Order Paper response to a question by Conservative MP Gérard Deltell details the flow of millions of taxpayer dollars to Équiterre under the Trudeau government.

Guilbeault left Équiterre in October 2018 to prepare for his candidacy as a Liberal MP in Laurier—Sainte-Marie. After officially announcing his run in 2019, the federal money began flowing. Before Guilbeault's election, Équiterre had received less than $200,000 in federal funding. Post-election, the numbers skyrocketed, with funds pouring in from multiple ministries, including Environment, Natural Resources Canada, and even the Department of National Defence (DND).

The Ministry of Environment alone funnelled over $2 million to Équiterre, with just $169,000 of that total predating Guilbeault's appointment as minister. Similarly, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development contributed $1.5 million to the organization, a subsidy at odds with the department’s mandate, given Équiterre's history of anti-industry advocacy.

Even smaller sums raise eyebrows.

A $300 sole-sourced contract from the Heritage Ministry to Équiterre for “rental of presenter services” came during Guilbeault's time as Heritage Minister.

DND also issued $600 to Équiterre for a conference on eco-responsibility for the Canadian Army. Critics point to the absurdity of prioritizing such spending when soldiers face shortages of essential equipment.

The controversy deepens with Guilbeault’s ties to Cycle Capital, a green investment firm where he previously served as a lobbyist. Companies associated with Cycle Capital have reportedly benefited from nearly $200 million in federal funding from the so-called Green Slush Fund. Even more concerning, Guilbeault remains a shareholder, leaving him poised to benefit financially from taxpayer-funded subsidies.

The optics are hard to ignore  federal funds appear to have flowed freely to Guilbeault's former NGO and other entities linked to his environmental activism.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-26 18:59:28 -0500 Flag
    I forgot to add that Guilbeault might get away with his crimes in this life but he can’t escape God’s judgment when the grim reaper comes for him.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-26 18:58:05 -0500 Flag
    The story of Trudeau’s prime ministership will be one of corruption and virtue signalling. Future generations will be shocked at his crimes.