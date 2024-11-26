Former NGO of Environment Minister Guilbeault cashed in big on federal funding after his election

Documents reveal that Équiterre, the former environmental organization of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, saw a significant increase in federal funding once Guilbeault entered politics. An Order Paper response to a question by Conservative MP Gérard Deltell details the flow of millions of taxpayer dollars to Équiterre under the Trudeau government.

Guilbeault left Équiterre in October 2018 to prepare for his candidacy as a Liberal MP in Laurier—Sainte-Marie. After officially announcing his run in 2019, the federal money began flowing. Before Guilbeault's election, Équiterre had received less than $200,000 in federal funding. Post-election, the numbers skyrocketed, with funds pouring in from multiple ministries, including Environment, Natural Resources Canada, and even the Department of National Defence (DND).

WATCH: More procurement corruption: Guilbeault's former company gets another contract



"Équiterre will highlight innovative solutions that provide consumers access to affordable, healthy, and sustainable food", noted a press release.



MORE: https://t.co/onpgtvwfj8. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024

The Ministry of Environment alone funnelled over $2 million to Équiterre, with just $169,000 of that total predating Guilbeault's appointment as minister. Similarly, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development contributed $1.5 million to the organization, a subsidy at odds with the department’s mandate, given Équiterre's history of anti-industry advocacy.

Even smaller sums raise eyebrows.

A $300 sole-sourced contract from the Heritage Ministry to Équiterre for “rental of presenter services” came during Guilbeault's time as Heritage Minister.

DND also issued $600 to Équiterre for a conference on eco-responsibility for the Canadian Army. Critics point to the absurdity of prioritizing such spending when soldiers face shortages of essential equipment.

Greenwashing cash: Guilbeault’s Cycle Capital shares turn up in ethics filings



Environment Minister’s financial ties to subsidized green firm implicated in Green Slush Fund wrongdoing clash with his former boss's claims as Canadians foot the bill.https://t.co/B2xo78voAW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 29, 2024

The controversy deepens with Guilbeault’s ties to Cycle Capital, a green investment firm where he previously served as a lobbyist. Companies associated with Cycle Capital have reportedly benefited from nearly $200 million in federal funding from the so-called Green Slush Fund. Even more concerning, Guilbeault remains a shareholder, leaving him poised to benefit financially from taxpayer-funded subsidies.

The optics are hard to ignore — federal funds appear to have flowed freely to Guilbeault's former NGO and other entities linked to his environmental activism.