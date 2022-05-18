Former political prisoner tells Dr. Bonnie Henry that isolation from unvaccinated, hospitalized loved ones worse than torture

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,895,041.36 Raised

The video has been obtained by Rebel News so that the public can be aware that while British Columbia may have dropped its discriminatory vaccine passport for “non-essential” places, there are still people like Jose who are isolated from their unvaccinated loved ones in places that are suppose to care for them, such as hospitals.

Jose filmed the heart-wrenching video while suffering from post surgery complications to his pancreas and is still hospitalized in Vernon B.C. today. His wife Andrea Sanzana was forbidden to see him due to Interior Health’s requirement for visitors to be fully vaccinated, with few exceptions.

Jose knows first hand what communism and dictatorships look like and believes that those two things are infecting Canada under the guise of protecting Canadians from COVID-19. Sanzana was a key figure in Chile’s Communist Party, until it was outlawed by the Pinochet military coup d'état in 1973. It was there he experienced horrendous acts of torture as a political prisoner fighting for his life until he was eventually released thanks to the efforts of Amnesty International. Despite living through such horrors Jose says things are worse in B.C. “because in Chile you’re still going to see your family if you’re sick” and calls the restrictions separating him from his family as being “pure dictatorship.”

Watch my interview with Andrea Sanzana, who was equally disturbed by being isolated from her husband, during a time when you can fill up sports arenas and dance the night away with strangers at a night club. I’m pleased to inform you that since interviewing Andrea, she was granted some time to visit Jose, but that wasn’t without her fighting to do so, like many others have tried without success.

If like the Sanzanas you are appalled by how far freedoms have sunk under the premise of COVID-19 safety policies in Canada