Former Presidents vow to take COVID-19 vaccine in effort to gain support

Three of Donald Trump's predecessors -- Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton -- have all stated that they will take the coronavirus vaccine produced by Operation Warp Speed on camera to demonstrate its safety to the public.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama stated in a Sirius XM interview on Thursday. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” he added. “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

Representatives for W. Bush and Clinton repeated Obama’s sentiments to CNN.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” W. Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, stated. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials,” Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena added. “He will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

Vice President Mike Pence has stated to governors that the White House is expecting vaccine distribution as early as Dec 14.

“We strongly believe the vaccine distribution process could begin the week of December 14,” he said on a recent conference call. “The American people deserve to know the cavalry is on the way.”