Former Secretary of State accuses Adam Schiff of leaking classified information, Schiff denies allegations

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) of leaking classified information during his tenure in office, an allegation swiftly rebutted by the Congressman's office.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had just blocked Schiff’s appointment to remain on the House Intelligence Committee, where he had served as chairman for the last four years.

"During my time as CIA director and secretary of state, I know that he leaked classified information that had been provided to him," Pompeo said on Fox News. Pompeo did not offer specifics, but insisted that the leaky faucet was serious enough to restrict the information shared with Congress.

MIKE POMPEO: "The fact that...Schiff was the Chairman of the...Intelligence Committee almost ruined that committee...Schiff should be nowhere near serving on the Intelligence Committee. I don't think he should be seeing classified information." pic.twitter.com/3A0iwMc3Dq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 25, 2023

When pressed by “Outnumbered” co-host Emily Compagno on why there hasn’t been accountability if such leaks would constitute a felony, Pompeo replied that “it’s difficult to pin down precisely what happened.”

Lauren French, a spokesperson for the Congressman, told The Hill that the former Trump administration official’s statement was “patently false and defamatory.”

“This is another patently false and defamatory statement from Mike Pompeo. While we understand that Adam Schiff is a favorite target for the failed lackeys of the Trump administration running for president, reputable news outlets shouldn’t repeat these falsehoods,” French said to The Hill.

Schiff has denied leaking classified information in the past and a spokesman for the Congressman rebuffed Senator Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) suggestion that Schiff could be a source for dubious reports on Russia offering bounties to Afghan militants.

The Trump administration has long accused Congressman Schiff of being a liar, particularly with investigations related to former President Donald Trump. During his interview with Fox News, Pompeo praised McCarthy for removing Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee and called him a liar.