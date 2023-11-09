Former top Israeli diplomat says photojournalists complicit in the October 7 massacre will be 'eliminated’

AP Photo/Ali Mahmud

Danny Danon, Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations and current Knesset member, has made serious allegations against photographers of leading news agencies, claiming they are complicit in terrorism for their coverage of Hamas's deadly assault on October 7.

According to Danon, those who embedded with Hamas and documented the attacks are akin to terrorists themselves.

“Those who join forces with terrorists to illegally and destructively infiltrate Israeli communities in the early hours are terrorists themselves,” said Danon, now a member of Israel’s Knesset. “Likewise, those who actively participate in the photographing and filming of the most savage crimes against humanity are themselves criminals.”

Photojournalists affiliated with the Associated Press, New York Times, Reuters, and CNN embedded with Hamas militants on October 7, capturing on-the-ground footage of their attacks in southern Israel as they broke into Kfar Aza, where more than 50 civilians were killed and many others were taken hostage.

Danon has indicated on the social media platform X that Israel's internal security agency intends to treat the photographers involved in recording the attack as terrorists, and that they too will be subject to elimination.

Reports from media watchdog Honest Reporting suggest that photographers affiliated with the publications were present during the massacre that claimed the lives of 1,400 Israeli civilians. The coverage included graphic images from the scenes, including the hostage-taking of German-Israeli citizen Shani Louk.

“The role of the AP is to gather information on breaking news events around the world, wherever they happen, even when those events are horrific and cause mass casualties,” Nicole Meir said in a statement to the Daily Wire. “AP uses images taken by freelancers around the world, including in Gaza.”

As detailed by Honest Reporting, the journalists who received credit for their images from the AP include Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali.

CNN has since cut ties with Eslaiah, who was photographed chumming it up with Hamas leaders.

“We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets,” said a CNN statement to the Daily Wire. “While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him.”