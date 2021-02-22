Former top Pentagon official calls out Biden’s remarks on Uyghur genocide, politicization of DOD

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A former top Pentagon official has described President Joe Biden’s comments on China’s genocide against the Uyghurs as “outrageous.”

Speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, former chief of staff for the Acting Secretary of Defense, Kash Patel, condemned Biden for his controversial remarks at a recent CNN town hall, in which he appeared to downplay Chinese President Xi Jinping’s policies towards the ethnic minority group in China’s Xinjiang province.

Patel also criticized Biden for his administration’s probing of the military for suspected ties to extremist groups.

“So, at the Defense Department, like any other major department in the United States government, when you stop trading in logic and fact, you start trading in politics. And this is a prime example of what’s been done at the Defense Department,” Patel said. “By their own spokesperson and their own secretary of defense, they have said they do not know the problem and whether it exists. They don’t have a name for it. They don’t have a solution for it. But they’re going to label it anyway.”

“That is a total Machiavellian approach. The ends justify the means. And they have self-admitted that the problem doesn’t exist, to their knowledge,” he added. “And that’s because it doesn’t, Maria. In my two tours at the Department of Defense, white supremacy is not rampant throughout the Department of Defense. That is outrageous and offensive to our men and women in uniform.”

“What they have done here is internally target our men and women in uniform and politicize the event by their fencing, their barbed wire, and their baseless claims of racism within the Department of Defense that’s so absurd that they issued a stand-down order,” Patel said.

Switching gears, Bartiromo probed Patel about Biden’s remarks on China, in which the president described the ongoing genocide as a result of “culturally different norms.”

“They are in genocide in China against the Uyghurs. That is factually not in dispute,’ said Patel. “And for the leader of the free world to say genocide is a cultural norm is outrageous. Could you imagine if President Trump had said publicly that the Uyghur genocide in China, which everyone acknowledges, is a cultural norm? It would have been a global calamity.”

“But because the left-wing media allows the politicization of our national security to continue just because Joe Biden said it, it allows for this outrageous conduct and, more importantly, the death and decimation of a minority population in China, who are encamped in fenced enclosures and cannot leave and are undergoing reeducation therapy,” he added. “This is a serious threat to the world.”

Prompted by Bartiromo to respond to headlines in the Washington Post, which appeared to praise China, Patel said: “You know, Maria, I have no idea, certainly not people who care about facts and who care about putting America’s national defense first, because if you take an extension of Joe Biden’s view on China — and he’s gone out and said publicly about the origins of the Wuhan virus, the China virus, that he wants data from China to tell and inform his decision.”

“When we were at DNI with Ric Grenell and John Ratcliffe, the data has existed. We know where the virus came from. Either he’s not getting briefed, and people aren’t telling him, or he’s getting briefed and not remembering it,” Patel said. “But it is a hard fact that the virus came from Wuhan. And this is the type of politicization of both the intelligence community and the defense apparatus, that the American people just deserve better. And the media is letting them get away with it. And, thankfully, people like you are willing to call them out. And we need to continue to do so.”