Former Toronto cop reimagines himself as a 'cop watchdog' — the Toronto Police Service is furious!

Meet Jay (he doesn’t want his surname used and we are blurring his identity in the video.) Here’s the skinny: Jay is a former Toronto Police Service officer with 24 years under his belt.

However, since his retirement, Jay has become a major thorn in the side of the Toronto Police Service. The reason? He has gone on to form a company called MadLab Press.

The mission statement of MadLab Press is simply catching Toronto police officers on video behaving badly and in some cases, even breaking the law. Sadly, there’s no shortage of material for Jay these days.

Deja vu as prosecutor throws out Toronto police charges (again!) against David Menzies



Rebel News is going to sue the Toronto Police Service for violating our Charter rights and freedoms.



The Toronto police continue their woeful losing streak when it comes to shutting down… pic.twitter.com/h9OHYYExAn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2024

Alas, it would appear that the Toronto Police Service does not like being… policed.

For being such a citizen journalist “nuisance”, Jay says he is routinely harassed by his former colleagues. And more recently, his online content has been censored due to the TPS filing formal complaints to YouTube. For some reason, YouTube tends to side with the cops – even though there is no breach of privacy nor copyright infringements in Jay’s video reports.

But Jay is not bending the knee; rather, he is fighting back by continuing his coverage of Toronto police officers behaving badly. He has also served the TPS with a lawsuit; Jay alleges he was verbally and physically abused by other police officers when he took on a desk job due to a major injury he received while out in the field.

Toronto’s police chief says Rebel News committed a hate crime with our billboard truck.



What would you do?



I got in the truck,



Drove to police HQ,



Parked the truck right in front of the entrance,



And walked right in to find the chief.



Take a look: pic.twitter.com/637QEpcse8 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2024

Rebel News has reached out to the TPS media relations department for comment but no response was provided.

Check out our interview with Jay. As well, check out his videos on MadLab Press – while you still can. As for the TPS, can you kindly lay off going after independent media – especially when Hogtown is enduring the worst crime wave in its history. What’s that old phrase again? “Don’t shoot the messenger.”