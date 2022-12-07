Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls on Elon Musk to release ALL internal files for 'sake of transparency'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File and AP Photo/Francois Mori, File

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called on Elon Musk to release all internal documents pertaining to the Twitter Files on Wednesday for the sake of transparency surrounding the company’s one-sided censorship.

"If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions? Make everything public now. #TwitterFiles,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet to Musk.

If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions? Make everything public now. #TwitterFiles — jack (@jack) December 7, 2022

On Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi released the first series of the Twitter Files, which centered around the company’s decision to censor the New York Post’s bombshell reporting on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. At the time, Twitter Safety alleged the articles were in violation of its "hacked materials policy." But Taibbi’s thread revealed that was a coverup.

It also disclosed that the Biden campaign and the DNC colluded with Twitter to censor information and their political opponents ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Internal emails revealed that the majority of censorship was done “without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey," and now Dorsey seems to be vying for answers.

2. What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

23. The decision was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a key role. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Twitter’s current CEO Elon Musk stated that the goal of the Twitter Files was to provide full transparency and restore public trust in the company.

A shocking supplemental thread posted by Taibbi on Monday revealed that Jim Baker, former general counsel at the FBI who played a key role in the Trump Russia Collusion hoax, advised Twitter executives to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and to proceed with the assumption that the New York Post broke Twitter rules.

THREAD: Twitter Files Supplemental — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 6, 2022

"I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked," Baker wrote in an email chain to Twitter executives. "At this stage, however, it's reasonable for us to assume that they may have been and that caution is warranted."

Taibbi reported that Baker was also in charge of reviewing the "Twitter files" before they were released to journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss, which "surprised everyone involved."

Only discovered this on Sunday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that Baker has been terminated from the company "in light of concerns about Baker's possible role in the suppression of information important to the public dialogue."