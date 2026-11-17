Democratic victories in Congress may leave Canadians facing Trump’s tariffs despite promises of relief, former U.S. ambassador David Cohen warned MPs Monday.

Cohen, who served in Ottawa under President Joe Biden, told the Commons foreign affairs committee he was concerned about “unrealistic optimism” after the midterms, The Canadian Press reported. Persuading enough Republicans to defy Trump would be difficult, he said.

Trump retains the power to veto legislation passed by Congress, but overriding a regular presidential veto requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber, according the U.S. House of Representatives. Winning control of both chambers therefore does not, by itself, give Democrats the votes needed to enact legislation over his objections.

Democrats won the House and Senate in the November 3 elections, as Rebel News reported November 11. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, expected to chair the Senate finance committee when the new Congress takes office in January, has made repealing tariffs on Canada a priority.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has already acknowledged the White House’s continuing role. Speaking in Montreal on November 10, he said trade agreements would remain the responsibility of the American executive. He also argued Canada should speak with one federal negotiator when dealing with Washington.

Cohen remained hopeful that Canada and the United States could reach a bilateral agreement by year’s end or in January. He defended Carney’s decision to leave the August talks and his approach to negotiating privately.

Former Canadian ambassador David MacNaughton also urged the Liberal government to pursue an agreement, while diversifying trade and improving domestic productivity. He told the committee decisions ultimately come from the White House.

Other observers have said Democrats will likely take on only Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, leaving other tariffs in place, according to reporting from The Canadian Press.

The commercial stakes remain substantial. American buyers took 70.2 per cent of Canadian merchandise exports in September, as Rebel News previously detailed. The Liberal government’s separate target is to double exports to non-U.S. markets by 2035.