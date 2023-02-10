Former White House physician calls for immediate examination of Biden’s mental acuity

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson raises concerns about President Biden's cognitive function, calling for an immediate examination.

The demand comes after recent footage shows the President appearing disoriented during an appearance at the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center, leading to questions about his mental sharpness.

“You know, uh…” Biden stammered before appearing to look confused.

He then looked vacant before placing down his microphone, picking it up again and mumbling, “you guys over here.”

“WOW! What is going on with Biden here??? He’s TOTALLY lost. This man needs a cognitive exam NOW. There’s NO WAY he’s ok!!” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

WOW! What is going on with Biden here??? He’s TOTALLY lost. This man needs a cognitive exam NOW. There’s NO WAY he’s ok!!pic.twitter.com/5nIAqmMSft — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 8, 2023

During his address, President Biden also experienced difficulty reading from the teleprompter.

Biden, reading from his giant teleprompter: "I'm calling on Congress to pass the Junk FREE Prevention Act" pic.twitter.com/vvauhyDXx5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

The growing concern about the President's mental fitness has sparked a larger national conversation about the importance of cognitive evaluations for those in high-pressure, high-stakes positions.

Jackson, a former member of the White House medical team in the mid-2000s, who also served as personal physician to both President Obama and President Trump, had previously stated his belief that President Biden would not complete a full second term in office.

“Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he’s unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can’t go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN!” Jackson spoke of the president.