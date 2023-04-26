Fort Worth Police shut down Antifa agitators counter-protesting 'Protect Texas Kids' demonstration

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Law enforcement officials from the Fort Worth Police Department successfully diffused a confrontation between Antifa counter-protesters and a group called "Protect Texas Kids" who were demonstrating against a drag show event over the weekend.

The incident took place outside a restaurant where the drag show was being held, the Daily Wire reported.

According to officials, the Protect Texas Kids group arrived at the location on Sunday, only to be met by the Antifa counter-protesters who appeared "dressed in black, wearing helmets and outer tactical vests, and many of them were armed with handguns and long guns."

The FWPD monitored both groups using city cameras and issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a safe environment that respects all participants' constitutional rights to free speech and assembly.

The police department warned that those who choose to break the law and assault others would be arrested and charged.

"During the event, officers observed a counter-protester, later identified as 20-year-old Samuel Fowlkes, approach the Protect Texas Kids protesters and spray them with pepper spray."

When police attempted to arrest Fowlkes, he reportedly evaded officers and swung his fists at them.

As officers tried to handcuff Fowlkes, another counter-protester, 33-year-old Christopher Guillott, allegedly interfered by swinging an umbrella at officers, striking one in the face. Guillott was subsequently arrested.

Backup was called to secure the scene while officers attempted to arrest Fowlkes and Guillott.

Police instructed the counter-protesters to remain on the sidewalk, but a third counter-protester, 37-year-old Meghan Grant, tried to charge past FWPD officers multiple times to access Fowlkes and Guillott.

Despite police efforts to keep Grant back, she did not comply and was eventually taken into custody.

Fowlkes was charged with four counts of assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

Guillott was charged with interference with public duties and assault on a peace officer, while Grant faced charges of interference with public duties and resisting arrest.

