Founder of LA sex club banned for disclosing Hunter Biden's attendance at Hollywood orgies

The founder of a Los Angeles sex club, Damon Lawner, was barred from the establishment following his social media statement claiming that Hunter Biden had previously attended exclusive and extravagant Hollywood orgies.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Snctm, a club notorious for its risqué ambiance, requires a hefty annual fee of $75,000 for membership. The establishment has gained a reputation as a rendezvous spot for actors, rock stars, CEOs, and even local government officials.

Damon Lawner, the founder, incurred the wrath of the club's current management after sharing a now-deleted Instagram story claiming that Hunter Biden, the son of a prominent political figure, was previously a member of Snctm but had his membership terminated due to his questionable behavior, as Lawner described him as a "scumbag."

“Snctm, as a private members club, prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all,” a spokeswoman for Snctm told the Times. “Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees. Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban. Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately.”

After being inspired by the movie "Eyes Wide Shut" starring Tom Cruise, Damon Lawner established Snctm in 2013. The film depicted gatherings of affluent individuals participating in orgies, which prompted Lawner's desire to create a similar club. Snctm soon attracted the attention of notable personalities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Steven Tyler, and Bill Maher, who were reportedly seen at various Snctm events, as reported by the Times.

In 2019, Lawner decided to sell the club for $1 million, revealing that the indulgent lifestyle had taken a toll on his 15-year marriage and strained his relationship with his two young daughters.

Lawner’s post about Hunter Biden was also published in an L.A. Times profile of the sex club founder.

“Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag,” Lawner wrote on social media.