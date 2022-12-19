WATCH: Katie Daviscourt shows Tucker Carlson shocking scenes of illegal migrants sleeping at El Paso airport

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday.

Katie is currently in El Paso, Texas, to document the surge of illegal migrants flooding across the border from South America.

The surge comes as Title 42, a Trump-era policy that reduced the number of asylum seekers the U.S. would allow during the COVID pandemic, is set to expire on December 21.

Speaking on what she saw, Katie told Tucker:

“There is a clear invasion happening in El Paso even with Title 42 in place. I hopped off the plane at the El Paso airport, made my way to baggage claim, and that’s when I noticed more than 100 illegal immigrants sleeping on the ground with Red Cross blankets.”

Katie travelled all the way to Texas from her home base in Washington to get you the other side of the story.

