France deploys 7,000 troops to enhance national security in wake of high school stabbing
Speaking from the Elysée Palace, Macron ordered 'up to 7,000 soldiers from the Sentinelle force, who will be deployed between now and Monday evening and until further notice.'
France has deployed a contingent of around 7,000 troops to bolster security measures across the nation in the wake of a recent stabbing incident at a high school.
Last week, a perpetrator in his twenties, previously flagged as a security concern by authorities, embarked on a violent stabbing spree at Gambetta High School in Arras, France. Tragically, one teacher lost their life, while two other staff members sustained injuries, as reported by France24.
President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as a chilling manifestation of “barbaric Islamist terrorism.”
In the aftermath of the stabbing incident, France elevated its security readiness to a state of “emergency attack,” permitting President Macron to temporarily deploy the nation's armed forces to safeguard public areas, as detailed in an ABC News report.
The suspect, Mohammed Mogouchkov, has been arrested along with several associates.
Euronews has reported that he had been subjected to “active monitoring” and had undergone stop-and-search procedures as recently as last week.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin explained that his release occurred due to the absence of incriminating evidence related to attack preparations during the initial investigation phase. It has been revealed that the suspect was formerly enrolled as a student. Counterterrorism authorities are currently conducting an inquiry into the stabbing incident.
Macron called for France to “stand together” against “Islamic terrorism” adding that, “The choice is made not to give in to terror, not to let anything divide us.”
The stabbing incident took place on the same day a former leader of Hamas called for Muslims across the globe to hold a “day of rage.” French intelligence has indicated a connection between the attack and the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.
