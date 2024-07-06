FRANCE ON FIRE: Will there be a civil war over upcoming elections on mass immigration and Islamification?
Alexa Lavoie is on the ground in France to report on the massive issues facing the French people that closely mirror those of Canada.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is in Paris, France today— on the eve of what could be one of the most important elections in the country's history.
An anti-immigration leader, Marine Le Pen, is poised to secure a major share of the 577 seats in the country's National Assembly. The final round of voting takes place tomorrow. The election is shaping up to be a rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron's left-wing government.
I HAVE ARRIVED!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024
I've just arrived in Paris to cover the most important election in French history!
Massive riots are expected if the Rassemblement National wins this Sunday.
Support my journey at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW and stay tuned for the full report. pic.twitter.com/8bQ1zgSf51
France is currently grappling with mass immigration, radical Islam, inflation, polarization, and staggering debts, among other challenges. Tensions are running high, with riots expected across the country tomorrow if Le Pen's Rassemblement National party wins.
Mass immigration has become a hot-button issue across Europe, as anti-immigration parties in countries like France, the Netherlands, and Germany see a major surge in support. Rebel News will report on what's happening in France in the lead-up to Sunday's election, and how people will react to the results.
The entire trip, including flights, hotels, and production costs, will likely cost as much as $5,000. To help cover costs, please go to www.FranceOnFire.com. On that same website, you can stay up-to-date with our latest updates.
