FRANCE ON FIRE: Will there be a civil war over upcoming elections on mass immigration and Islamification?

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is in Paris, France today— on the eve of what could be one of the most important elections in the country's history.

An anti-immigration leader, Marine Le Pen, is poised to secure a major share of the 577 seats in the country's National Assembly. The final round of voting takes place tomorrow. The election is shaping up to be a rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron's left-wing government.

France is currently grappling with mass immigration, radical Islam, inflation, polarization, and staggering debts, among other challenges. Tensions are running high, with riots expected across the country tomorrow if Le Pen's Rassemblement National party wins.



Mass immigration has become a hot-button issue across Europe, as anti-immigration parties in countries like France, the Netherlands, and Germany see a major surge in support. Rebel News will report on what's happening in France in the lead-up to Sunday's election, and how people will react to the results.

