Former Mount Royal University professor Dr. Frances Widdowson was forcibly escorted to her vehicle by University of Calgary campus security on Thursday, with Calgary police on standby to assist, after attempting to engage students in discussions surrounding residential schools and freedom of expression at the University of Calgary.

Widdowson visited the campus to conduct an exercise known as Spectrum Street Epistemology, an interactive method of encouraging critical thinking and examining the reasoning behind people’s beliefs.

Participants are invited to position themselves on mats representing varying degrees of agreement or disagreement with a particular statement before explaining their reasoning and engaging with opposing perspectives.

Among the topics Widdowson intended to explore were residential schools, the recent assault on Dr. Tom Flanagan and whether the university should take further action in response to the incident.

But campus security intervened before those discussions could take place.

When Widdowson attempted to approach a group of students wearing orange shirts, security personnel coordinated the group’s departure before she could engage with them.

After learning that she would not be permitted inside the university building, Widdowson intended to remain outside on the steps.

Campus security subsequently contacted Calgary police, reportedly claiming that Widdowson intended to enter the building, an account she disputed.

Following a lengthy exchange with campus security and the responding police officers, Widdowson was informed that she was being trespassed from university property.

She refused to leave voluntarily, challenging the grounds for her removal and accusing campus security of misrepresenting her intentions. Campus security then forcibly escorted her to her vehicle as Calgary police stood by.

Widdowson will be reaching out to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for further instructions on her trespass from campus.

🚨BREAKING: @FrancesWiddows1 has been forcibly removed from campus by security following her event at the University of Calgary this afternoon. Far-left activists can be heard screaming in the background. Police walked her to her vehicle.



Full report to come. pic.twitter.com/yrsIywTksX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2026

Widdowson is no stranger to controversy surrounding academic freedom on Canadian university campuses.

The former tenured Mount Royal University professor was dismissed in December 2021 following controversy surrounding her criticism of identity politics, the Black Lives Matter movement and her comments about residential schools.

Since her dismissal, Widdowson has travelled to university campuses across Canada, testing institutions’ commitments to freedom of expression by inviting students and faculty to engage in discussions on controversial subjects.

Her efforts have repeatedly resulted in confrontations with university administrators, campus security and police, including at the University of Lethbridge and the University of British Columbia.

Thursday’s incident comes less than two months after Dr. Tom Flanagan, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary, was assaulted on the very same campus.

On September 29, Flanagan joined Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey for an event organized by Canadian Students for Free Speech, an initiative of The Democracy Fund.

The discussion centred on whether Canada’s residential school system met the legal definition of genocide.

What began as approximately 90 minutes of civil discussion between the speakers and students with opposing viewpoints was eventually disrupted by protesters demanding that the speakers leave campus.

A masked individual approached the speakers from behind and emptied a bottle of water over Flanagan’s head, soaking Humphrey in the process.

Private security detained the individual, who was subsequently taken into police custody. Calgary police ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges.

Flanagan and Humphrey were escorted to a secure area for their safety, and organizers subsequently decided to conclude the event.

Now, less than two months later, Widdowson’s attempt to engage students in a discussion about that very incident has resulted in her forcible removal from university property.

The two incidents raise questions about the University of Calgary’s approach to freedom of expression and its responsibility to facilitate open academic inquiry.

What action has the university taken in response to the assault on Flanagan? And on what grounds was Widdowson prohibited from engaging in discussions outside a university building?

Universities are supposed to be places where ideas are scrutinized, evidence is examined and disagreements are settled through debate. Students are under no obligation to agree with Widdowson, but neither should disagreement alone be grounds for preventing a conversation from taking place.