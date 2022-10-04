Giorgia Meloni's win in Italy sets off the left, while Pierre Poilievre is on the rise in Canada

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday–Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT , become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on September 29, 2022.

If you've missed the news, Italy elected a new government, and the mainstream media is furious. Like former U.S. president Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni has drawn the ire of the global left because she has spoken against progressive ideologies — despite being the first female prime minister in Italy's history.

Here in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declined to even comment on Meloni's election. Nothing.

But opposition is mounting to Trudeau here at home. Despite having won election victories in 2019 and 2021, Trudeau's popularity seems to be on the decline, scraping out a pair of narrow minority government wins.

The Conservative Party of Canada has chosen a new leader, and Pierre Poilievre is surging ahead of Trudeau in recent polls. Does Poilievre have what it takes for an opposition to finally triumph over Trudeau?

Manny Montenegrino, a long-time Ottawa insider and friend of the show, joins Ezra Levant for a feature-length discussion on these two trending topics.