Free speech under siege at UBC as angry protesters block debate on unmarked grave claims

Hundreds of UBC and SFU students, joined by far-left activists who were not students, gathered on January 22 to protest a OneBC free speech event featuring Dr. Frances Widdowson. Rebel News videographer Syd Fizzard and I were on site, accompanied by four bodyguards, to document what was intended to be an open discussion but quickly morphed into scenes of intimidation, obstruction, and police intervention.

Posters pasted around campus prior to the group’s arrival advertised a call to mobilize against the visit as an opportunity to “stand with survivors” by protesting “against residential school deniers at UBC.” The flyers also labelled Widdowson and the OneBC party as “fascists” and “deniers,” and called on students to oppose debate or discussion with them.

The UBC campus Communists and their professors who claim they “live and study on stolen lands” are too scared to have a real conversations.



Too bad, we are coming to UBC tomorrow whether they like it or not.



If they truly believe they are on “stolen lands” we invite them to… pic.twitter.com/4JeqVH5ERs — OneBC (@One_BCHQ) January 21, 2026

In reality, Widdowson, who was wrongfully terminated from her professor position at Calgary’s Mount Royal University after expressing politically incorrect opinions related to identity politics, does not deny the residential school system or debate its moral outcome.

Her current work focuses on challenging how modern reconciliation efforts have been politicized and at times use unproven claims as “evidence” that Canada was a once genocidal nation. Central to her efforts is exposing the widely publicized yet false, 2021 claim that the remains of 215 children had been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Nearly five years later, the Kamloops band has not proven there is a single body buried there, while schools including universities have failed to retract their claims claiming the discovery was true.

Unlike her previous free speech stops at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops and the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, where heated but civil discussions were permitted, the UBC gathering quickly descended into chaos. Activists used piercing whistles to drown out conversations, physically blocked students and visitors who were willing to engage, and attempted to obstruct Rebel News from documenting what was unfolding. Some of the most aggressive activists had to be physically restrained from approaching politicians and journalists.

Amid the disorder, campus security and RCMP began directing visitors to leave, citing safety concerns. Dr. Widdowson was arrested during the removal process. Minutes later, a group of protesters rushed OneBC party leader Dallas Brodie and candidates into UBC’s aquatic centre, where bodyguards formed a barrier while RCMP were called to assist. Students banged on the facility’s windows and continued chanting while RCMP, campus security, and Rebel News’ hired security coordinated a safe exit plan.

CHAOS: Watch as Dr. Frances Widdowson is carried off by RCMP after trying to discuss false unmarked grave claims at UBC.



Widdowson is still being detained the station.



Our 4 body guards took a few to keep us safe. To help us cover security please go to https://t.co/becQLldpZB pic.twitter.com/Pz4DTvyo0X — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) January 22, 2026

In a statement to UBC following the incident RCMP confirmed that “one individual was arrested and has since been released without charges.”

During a phone interview with Rebel News following her release, Widdowson said she was told she was being apprehended for trespassing and mischief. She stated that she was taken to a holding cell, instructed to remove her clothing down to a T-shirt, and left in the cold for approximately two hours before being released without charges.

“I’m still very emotionally distraught about the entire thing,” Widdowson said.

UBC issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to free expression while justifying the intervention on safety grounds:

“UBC is fundamentally committed to upholding free inquiry, the free exchange of ideas and opinion, academic freedom, diversity of perspective, and reasoned debate. The University respects peaceful protest and the ability of all members of the UBC community and the public to engage in the free exchange of ideas and opinions… When it became clear that there were potential safety risks, Campus Security, with the support of the RCMP, directed the visitors to leave the campus for their own safety… One individual was arrested by RCMP and later released without charge.”

The school’s news site also reiterated its position on “Truth and Reconciliation”, which includes a strategic plan to adhere to the UN’s controversial aspirational framework on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), which includes sweeping declarations including the veto-like authority to use “the lands, territories, and resources” Indigenous people have “traditionally owned, occupied, or used.”

While UBC maintains it attempted to uphold freedom of expression, the incident highlights a growing pattern across B.C. campuses. Widdowson was also arrested at the University of Victoria by Saanich Police on December 2, 2025, during another attempted public discussion.

To help Rebel News recoup the costs of providing security so journalists can safely bring you reports like this, please consider donating what you can here.