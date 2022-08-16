Freedom fighter kicked from West Lincoln council and forced to return gifts

Harold Jonker is an elected municipal council member in West Lincoln who is also one of the owners/operators of Jonker Trucking, a family business started by his father in 1993. He participated in the freedom convoy because, in the early times of the pandemic, he was getting concerned about certain employees being deemed “essential” while others were forced out of work.

Originally, the council voted not to investigate Jonker for his participation in the convoy, but that was disregarded by the anonymous complaint filed against him to the OIC. Finally, after the investigation, not only he was suspended from the Niagara-area council without pay for 30 days but they required him to pay back to the community all of the food and gifts received during his participation in the anti-mandate protest around Parliament Hill.

Instead of just paying back with a donation to the community of what he received in gifts at the freedom convoy, Harold and his sister-in-law decided to go above and beyond and asked everyone to donate to give back to the people who are in need.

Today, I am doing an update on what happened with his situation.