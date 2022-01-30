Freedom fighters from all over Canada show up in Ottawa to support the trucker convoy

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lincoln Jay (follow @LincolnMJay on Twitter) joins Ezra from Parliament Hill to talk about the convoy.

Lincoln and about half of the Rebel team are in Ottawa to report on the event and bring you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't.

On his experiences in Ottawa so far Lincoln said:

It's getting harder and harder for Trudeau to hold on to whatever narrative, whatever the case may be...There are so many people here I've talked with that are vaccinated, double vaccinated, everyone is just coming together.

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber.