'Freedom is an inalienable right': Brazilians stand up for free speech in Sao Paulo

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant travelled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, this past weekend to attend a rally for free speech after a powerful judge banned X, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, in the country.

The ruling saw 22 million Brazilian users blocked from accessing X and featured a threat of 50,000 reais (around $9,000 USD or $12,000 CAD) for those caught using virtual private network to dodge the ban.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared all of the footage from Sao Paulo, including what was the largest protest he's ever seen.

In this segment from the show, he hears from Brazilians in English and Portuguese about the reasons they value free speech, support former president Jair Bolsonaro and are thankful for Elon Musk's help.