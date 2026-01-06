Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has been named economic advisor to Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showing just how intertwined Canadian leadership has become with self-serving globalist agendas, often at the expense of domestic priorities

Though Freeland is still a sitting Liberal MP for Toronto's University-Rosedale riding, she stepped down from cabinet last September to become Canada's special envoy for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Now, Zelenskyy's announcement on X praised her "extensive experience in attracting investment and implementing economic transformations,” except that her domestic legacy tells a different story. Freeland has overseen record deficits, pushing national debt beyond $1.5 trillion, and was the architect behind Canada's unprecedented state-orchestrated financial warfare, where she oversaw the freezing of peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters' bank accounts in 2022.

Later that year, Freeland was ridiculed for advising cash-strapped Canadians to simply cancel Disney+ subscriptions amid the soaring inflation that she helped create.

As Canada’s financial situation deteriorated under her watch, Freeland has committed and funnelled over $22 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Given these details, MP Roman Baber highlighted this likely conflict of interest on X, questioning why Freeland hasn't resigned her seat.

Inquiring with Canada's Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner about the same yielded a standard, non-response: Freeland falls under both the MP Code and the Conflict of Interest Act, aimed at preventing officials from advancing private interests. Citing confidentiality, the office provided no specifics on whether this was a conflict and instead directed queries back to Freeland.

Following this media scrutiny and public outcry, Freeland clarified on X that the role is unpaid and voluntary. She said that she plans to step aside from her envoy position and leave Parliament. But the damage is done, and those moves should have happened before she took this position, not after.

After all, how can a sitting MP advise a foreign government mired in corruption? Especially one labelled a beacon of democracy despite Zelenskyy's dissolution of parliament, ban on opposition parties, church closures, and media shutdowns?

Ukraine's own corruption scandals amplify just how exploitative this entire arrangement truly is.

Canadians are forced to bankroll billions for a war-torn government riddled with corruption, while the woman most responsible for our economic hardship is rewarded with a comfortable advisory role by Zelenskyy.

This saga echoes broader Liberal failings overseen by Freeland, with Policy Horizons Canada's "Future Lives" report warning of a dystopian 2040 Canada marked by economic collapse, inequality, and starving Canadians forced to forage to survive.

All the while, Freeland’s inner circle thrives. It’s a cozy club—one where taxpayers serve as the ATM for globalist ambitions and personal financial gain.

If Freeland is truly an economic genius, why is Canada in shambles? Her appointment reeks of rewarded loyalty, leaving Canadians to pay the price while foreign entanglements take precedence and domestic priorities crumble in the dust of her Kyiv departure.