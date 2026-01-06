Freeland siphoned billions of Canadian tax dollars to Ukraine, now she’s Zelenskyy’s economic advisor
The architect of Canada's record deficits, soaring debt, and bank freezing of Freedom Convoy protesters now takes an advisory role from Zelenskyy to "transform" Ukraine's economy.
Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has been named economic advisor to Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showing just how intertwined Canadian leadership has become with self-serving globalist agendas, often at the expense of domestic priorities
Though Freeland is still a sitting Liberal MP for Toronto's University-Rosedale riding, she stepped down from cabinet last September to become Canada's special envoy for Ukraine's reconstruction.
Now, Zelenskyy's announcement on X praised her "extensive experience in attracting investment and implementing economic transformations,” except that her domestic legacy tells a different story. Freeland has overseen record deficits, pushing national debt beyond $1.5 trillion, and was the architect behind Canada's unprecedented state-orchestrated financial warfare, where she oversaw the freezing of peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters' bank accounts in 2022.
Later that year, Freeland was ridiculed for advising cash-strapped Canadians to simply cancel Disney+ subscriptions amid the soaring inflation that she helped create.
As Canada’s financial situation deteriorated under her watch, Freeland has committed and funnelled over $22 billion in aid to Ukraine.
Given these details, MP Roman Baber highlighted this likely conflict of interest on X, questioning why Freeland hasn't resigned her seat.
Inquiring with Canada's Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner about the same yielded a standard, non-response: Freeland falls under both the MP Code and the Conflict of Interest Act, aimed at preventing officials from advancing private interests. Citing confidentiality, the office provided no specifics on whether this was a conflict and instead directed queries back to Freeland.
Following this media scrutiny and public outcry, Freeland clarified on X that the role is unpaid and voluntary. She said that she plans to step aside from her envoy position and leave Parliament. But the damage is done, and those moves should have happened before she took this position, not after.
After all, how can a sitting MP advise a foreign government mired in corruption? Especially one labelled a beacon of democracy despite Zelenskyy's dissolution of parliament, ban on opposition parties, church closures, and media shutdowns?
Ukraine's own corruption scandals amplify just how exploitative this entire arrangement truly is.
Canadians are forced to bankroll billions for a war-torn government riddled with corruption, while the woman most responsible for our economic hardship is rewarded with a comfortable advisory role by Zelenskyy.
This saga echoes broader Liberal failings overseen by Freeland, with Policy Horizons Canada's "Future Lives" report warning of a dystopian 2040 Canada marked by economic collapse, inequality, and starving Canadians forced to forage to survive.
All the while, Freeland’s inner circle thrives. It’s a cozy club—one where taxpayers serve as the ATM for globalist ambitions and personal financial gain.
If Freeland is truly an economic genius, why is Canada in shambles? Her appointment reeks of rewarded loyalty, leaving Canadians to pay the price while foreign entanglements take precedence and domestic priorities crumble in the dust of her Kyiv departure.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-06 19:55:10 -0500 FlagAnd her qualifications for her new job are……?
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-01-06 19:28:23 -0500 FlagVladimir Putin must be smirking. I can imagine his glee at seeing such a ditsy dunce in charge of Ukraine’s financial policy. Nations will see Twitchy and realize that Ukraine is a bad bet to finance. And she’ll fit right in with the other corrupt bureaucrats in Kiev.
-
Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-01-06 19:08:36 -0500 FlagFreeland is something that Canada should be estactic and highly relieved is gone, hopefully never to return. She, like Carney, is a huge black mark on a great and free country! Consider the “WEF/UN/Gates/Soros” type action: Freeland gets appointed by Zelensky, the most corrupt leader of the most corrupt country in the first world to be Economic Advisor to this corrupt country. However, Freeland has zero education or credentials in any form or kind of Finance. Her background and training is journalism. Her Minister of Finance stint in Canada was directed solely by the corrupt PMO! She is claiming she’ll receive no compensation for this “advisory” role!! Freeland actually has the genes of her grandfather who collaborated with Hitler’s deadly Nazi regime in killing millions of Jews! So this selling of herself to “advantage”Carney who incidentally is thrilled with her appointment and past history now enables him to oversee the billions of Canadian taxpayers dollars he’s arbitrarily given to Ukraine’s support in war with Russia. He will now have complete control and freedom to direct these funds into Brookfield enterprises, to escalate the war against Russia with aid of the EU, and lastly to reduce Russian failing losses and economy into hands of Beijing’s communist China. That’s the ultimate end goal of the globalist elite Davos crowd!! That’s how evil works and thinks! That’s what forms the being, the essence and the sole focus of Canada’s PM! Canada is just his “stepping stone”!! Freeland is the useful idiot in this dark game plan!
-
Gabrielle Brocke commented 2026-01-06 17:47:38 -0500One corrupt criminal going to work for another. Who cares about Canadians!!!
-
Workfor Yourfreedom commented 2026-01-06 17:38:35 -0500 Flagsusan gerbes – I also like Carny for Mark. Total clown show.
-
Workfor Yourfreedom commented 2026-01-06 17:35:23 -0500The 2015-2026 Liberals are the most corrupt governments in Canadian history. By far. Lying unethical grifters, and I don’t typically call anyone that, even politicians, but the evidence is undeniable. Our only hope is enough urban Canadians wake up, to save themselves, and the rest of us.
-
susan gerbes commented 2026-01-06 17:34:46 -0500Canada’s economy is in shambles because carnage whispered in her ear…. another example of a pathetic public representative…..
-
susan gerbes commented 2026-01-06 17:32:46 -0500I hope the constituents of Rosedale gather tens of thousands of signatures on a petition, like Ma’s constituents, and oust her in a flash. What a disgusting example of the integrity of her person. All on the public dole….way to go freeland….