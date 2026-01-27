Freeland travelled to Kyiv while still on Canada’s payroll as she lined up Ukraine job

Newly released parliamentary records show Chrystia Freeland made repeated trips to Ukraine and Europe as Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — at the same time she was positioning herself for a new job with the Ukrainian government.

In response to a written question from Conservative MP Dane Lloyd, the Privy Council Office confirmed Freeland undertook multiple international trips after her appointment on September 16, 2025, including two separate visits to Kyiv in September and December.

Her travel itinerary included:

Sept. 12–23, 2025 – Kyiv, Ukraine

Oct. 1–3 – Athens, Greece

Oct. 3–5 – Rome, Italy

Oct. 9–12 – Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Nov. 24–Dec. 1 – Ukraine, Denmark, Germany

Dec. 15–18 – New York, USA

Dec. 19–22 – Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the official response, Freeland met with senior Ukrainian officials, attended international conferences, and held discussions on Ukraine’s “reconstruction.” All travel was by commercial aircraft.

However, the government admits it has no records of how many meetings she convened, no details of who attended them, and no accounting of what outcomes were achieved.

There was no dedicated budget, no staff, and no personnel or hospitality costs tied to the role. Travel expenses also remain unknown, with the Privy Council Office stating the claims have not yet been processed.

Most notably, Ottawa confirmed Freeland spent zero dollars on actual reconstruction of Ukraine while holding the position.

The disclosure comes as Freeland begins a new position as an economic adviser to Ukraine’s president shortly after, or perhaps before, stepping away from cabinet. Questions remain about whether she was effectively job-hunting on the taxpayer’s dime, or acting in the interest of a foreign aid recipient while still serving as Canada’s official representative.

Federal ethics rules prohibit public office holders from using their position to advance future private employment and require them to avoid conflicts of interest, including with foreign governments.