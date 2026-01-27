Freeland travelled to Kyiv while still on Canada’s payroll as she lined up Ukraine job

According to the official response, Freeland met with senior Ukrainian officials, attended international conferences, and held discussions on Ukraine’s “reconstruction.”

Newly released parliamentary records show Chrystia Freeland made repeated trips to Ukraine and Europe as Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — at the same time she was positioning herself for a new job with the Ukrainian government.

In response to a written question from Conservative MP Dane Lloyd, the Privy Council Office confirmed Freeland undertook multiple international trips after her appointment on September 16, 2025, including two separate visits to Kyiv in September and December.

Her travel itinerary included:

  • Sept. 12–23, 2025 – Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Oct. 1–3 – Athens, Greece
  • Oct. 3–5 – Rome, Italy
  • Oct. 9–12 – Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  • Nov. 24–Dec. 1 – Ukraine, Denmark, Germany
  • Dec. 15–18 – New York, USA
  • Dec. 19–22 – Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the official response, Freeland met with senior Ukrainian officials, attended international conferences, and held discussions on Ukraine’s “reconstruction.” All travel was by commercial aircraft.

However, the government admits it has no records of how many meetings she convened, no details of who attended them, and no accounting of what outcomes were achieved.

There was no dedicated budget, no staff, and no personnel or hospitality costs tied to the role. Travel expenses also remain unknown, with the Privy Council Office stating the claims have not yet been processed.

Most notably, Ottawa confirmed Freeland spent zero dollars on actual reconstruction of Ukraine while holding the position.

The disclosure comes as Freeland begins a new position as an economic adviser to Ukraine’s president shortly after, or perhaps before, stepping away from cabinet. Questions remain about whether she was effectively job-hunting on the taxpayer’s dime, or acting in the interest of a foreign aid recipient while still serving as Canada’s official representative.

Federal ethics rules prohibit public office holders from using their position to advance future private employment and require them to avoid conflicts of interest, including with foreign governments.

Chrystia Freeland secretly took a job with Ukraine’s president while she was still an MP and still Mark Carney’s special advisor — and just five days before Canada quietly sent $2.5 billion to Ukraine during Christmas. Her secret role only became public when Zelenskyy tweeted about it, prompting Freeland to quit immediately and vanish from the media.

What she did wasn’t just inappropriate — according to Canada’s conflict-of-interest laws, it may have been illegal.

That’s why Rebel News has formally demanded a full investigation by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner. Our lawyer, Chad Williamson, has filed a detailed three-page complaint seeking a forensic audit into how this job was arranged, whether the $2.5 billion was influenced by it, and what laws were broken.

