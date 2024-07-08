French Antifa riots in celebration of far-left election win over anti-mass immigration party

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie is on the ground in France covering the momentous election that saw a leftist alliance win more seats than both Marine Le Pen's and Emmanuel Macron's party.

After the left's shocking victory in the election, far-left protesters took to the streets of Paris to riot, causing mayhem and attracting a significant police presence.

INSANITY in PARIS!



Lots of young people, saying everyone hate facist, lots of radical left and Antifa. Mostly young people. Massive riots expected.



This comes after the far left New Popular Front is expected to win over Marine Le Pen in today's election.



Stay tuned and support… pic.twitter.com/IIVsKDTc6T — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

As Lavoie documented, hundreds of left-wing protesters caused significant damage around the city into the wee hours of the morning in Paris, including countless incidents of graffiti and vandalism.

PARIS UPDATE:



It's 2 AM, and the police are still intervening.



There has been significant vandalism and graffiti tonight. Taxpayers will bear the cost.

Speaking about what she witnessed, Lavoie stated, "We saw multiple arrests tonight. We saw people throwing glass bottles at the police. We saw bikes on fire. We saw so many things it was just crazy."

"It was one of the most important stories to report on. The leftist parties have won tonight. We don't know yet what will happen for France, but I think it was important for us to be here."

PARIS: The moment French riot police shoot tear gas in the streets of Paris to clear out protesters.



The far-left popular front won over Marine Le Pen and now Antifa have been smashing windows of businesses in celebration.



Coming soon at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW. pic.twitter.com/vTD1pzrhoY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024

Although the left-wing New Popular Front won the most seats in the election, they have reportedly fallen short of an absolute majority.

According to France24, "Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he would resign on Monday but will carry out his duties as long as required. It is France's president who nominates the PM but the candidate must be approved by parliament and thus often hails from whatever party or coalition holds the most seats."