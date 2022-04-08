French election: Poll puts populist Marine Le Pen in lead for presidential run-off
France's run-off vote will be held on Saturday, with President Emmanuel Macron fighting to retain his position as Le Pen pulled narrowly ahead in an Atlas Politico poll.
In a stunning turn of events, according to Atlas Politico polls, French populist Marine Le Pen is currently leading run-off polls at 50.5% with President Emmanuel Macron just behind at 49.5%.
The French elections will take place on 9 April for the presidential run-offs, where the incumbent Macron faces a knife-edge presidency run-off against populist Marine Le Pen.
France, Atlas Politico poll:— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) April 7, 2022
Presidential run-off election
Le Pen (RN-ID): 50.5%
Macron (EC-RE): 49.5%
Macron (EC-RE): 54%
Mélenchon (LFI-LEFT): 46%
...
Fieldwork: 4-6 April 2022
Sample size: N/A
➤ https://t.co/Q3N85NmqYU pic.twitter.com/P3jlBNE3QY
Emmanuel Macron's poll figures have been dropping over the past months due to various remarks, including a recent comment he made about self-defence.
The incident saw a farmer shoot a man who broke into his home. According to the investigation, the farmer fired a large calibre rifle twice at a group of four burglars, striking and killing one. The farmer was alone with his three-year-old daughter at the time of the burglary.
When asked about the case on the news channel Europe 1, Macron said “I am opposed to self-defence.”
“I am opposed to self-defence. It’s very clear and undisputable because otherwise, the country becomes the Wild West. And I don’t want a country where weapons proliferate and where we consider that it’s up to the citizens to defend themselves.” the French president added.
Could these comments damage Macron's chances of securing a victory in the French president run-offs? Will we see another populist win after Viktor Orban's successful re-election in Hungary? We'll know the results on Saturday.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.