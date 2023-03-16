French President Macron triggers Article 49.3 to bypass parliament for pension reforms, prompting protests

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

French President Emmanuel Macron has invoked Article 49.3 of the French constitution, granting the government executive privilege to implement controversial pension reforms without a parliamentary vote.

The decision, made just minutes before the scheduled vote in the National Assembly, has led to protests outside the legislative body and is expected to result in motions of no-confidence against Macron's government, France 24 reported.

The pension reform, a flagship legislation of Macron's second term, raises the retirement age by two years to 64, a change that has sparked widespread strikes and protests across France since January.

The French Senate, the upper house of parliament, approved the bill with a 193-114 vote earlier on Thursday, in line with expectations due to the conservative majority's support for a higher retirement age.

However, the government was uncertain about the vote outcome in the National Assembly, leading French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne to announce the invocation of Article 49.3.

This move risks further intensifying the protests and strikes that have engulfed France in recent months and allows the opposition to call an immediate confidence vote in parliament.

Opposition lawmakers expressed outrage at the decision to bypass a vote after weeks of legislative debates. Borne's announcement was met with jeers from French opposition MPs, many of whom sang the national anthem in the lower house.

The session was suspended for two minutes as left-wing lawmakers' reactions prevented Borne from speaking.

After the session resumed, Borne's speech was largely drowned out by opposition MPs' boos, chants, and shouts of "resignation" in a rare chaotic scene in the French parliament. Populist conservative politician Marine Le Pen criticized the decision and stated her intention to file a motion of no-confidence in the government in parliament.

Invoking Article 49.3 is likely to further anger unions, protesters, and left-wing opposition parties, who argue that the pension overhaul is unfair and unnecessary. Despite widespread protests against the bill, Macron has championed the pension changes as essential to enhancing the competitiveness of the French economy.