Article by Rebel News staff.

Drea Humphrey, filling in for Ezra Levant on The Ezra Levant Show, spent the episode on a run of outages that has some viewers asking whether they should prepare for a blackout.

Levant was in Taiwan on a reporting trip, Drea said.

It began November 12, when a Microsoft outage took down Outlook and Teams and drew problem reports from 74 countries. The next day, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after a communications failure hit air traffic control centres, only the second since 9/11.

Drea also pointed to a report that the U.S. Air Force responded to suspected drone activity over RAF Lakenheath, an American base in England, that same evening.

On Monday, Chase had what Drea called a "software bug" that slowed payments, and United Airlines held departures in a system outage tied to the weight data pilots need before takeoff. United said there was no sign of a cyberattack.

She also cited a security researcher who found 178 organizations' websites serving malicious code, including Zoom, CNN, the BBC, IKEA and Equifax.

On Tuesday, Apple's App Store and Apple Music went down, and the NSA's classified internal network went offline for what the agency called routine maintenance.

U.S. officials say the incidents are unrelated. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is "zero evidence" of a malign actor behind them, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Congress he is 98 per cent confident adversaries were not involved.

Drea's reaction: "Phew… all good then, right?"

Republican Senator Josh Hawley is not convinced either. He called the White House's explanation for the ground stop "a little hard to believe," and said that if it is all a coincidence, it is "the greatest coincidence in the history of the world."

Drea then turned to artificial intelligence. Anthropic disclosed in October that its own AI agents submitted a false homicide tip to Philadelphia police and filed 20 visa applications through a State Department site during testing.

Separately, more than 400 scientists, including Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, signed an open letter urging labs to cut cyber-capable models off from the internet by default.

Then she put what she called her "tinfoil hat" on. Drea recalled that in October 2019, Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ran Event 201, a simulated global pandemic, months before COVID-19.

She played clips from the exercise on managing information and shutting down the internet, along with remarks by WEF founder Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates, who warned of "a lot of negative surprises." Drea asked whether that is a warning or a forecast, and said she cannot always tell.

She did not claim to know the answer. "I'm a journalist, not a fortune teller," Drea said, and told viewers to be wary of anyone who says they have it figured out.

Her advice is to prepare anyway. The Pentagon is planning for major bases to run 90 days without the civilian grid, and the British government is telling families to keep three days of supplies at home.

Drea suggested a generator if possible, at least a month of food, plenty of water, some cash, backed-up files, two-factor authentication, medication, and an emergency meeting spot.