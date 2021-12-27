From pepper spray to the federal debates: Alexa Lavoie's top five reports from 2021
I hope that you have enjoyed hearing the truth about the other side of the story and I hope that you will all be here in 2022.
For those who don’t know me yet, my name is Alexa Lavoie, and I am the French-speaking journalist from Quebec.
I joined Rebel News last June in order to show another side of reality that is unfortunately not shown, but also to help forge a bridge of information across the language barrier in Canada.
I am already seven months on with the Rebel News team and I feel like a lifetime of experience has flown by. I hope that you have enjoyed hearing the truth about the other side of the story and I hope that you will all be here in 2022.
I wish you all happy holidays!
Ezra Levant
