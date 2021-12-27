Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift

From pepper spray to the federal debates: Alexa Lavoie's top five reports from 2021

I hope that you have enjoyed hearing the truth about the other side of the story and I hope that you will all be here in 2022.

For those who don’t know me yet, my name is Alexa Lavoie, and I am the French-speaking journalist from Quebec.

I joined Rebel News last June in order to show another side of reality that is unfortunately not shown, but also to help forge a bridge of information across the language barrier in Canada.

I am already seven months on with the Rebel News team and I feel like a lifetime of experience has flown by. I hope that you have enjoyed hearing the truth about the other side of the story and I hope that you will all be here in 2022.

I wish you all happy holidays!

Canada Quebec
  By Ezra Levant

