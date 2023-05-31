From pushing wokeism to radical transgenderism, so many Ontario school boards are out of control— where's Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce?

Allegedly, there is a conservative government – with a super majority, no less – in power at Queen’s Park. We say “allegedly” because it is hard to tell this government apart from the Liberal one it replaced back in 2018.

Case in point: so many school boards are hopelessly out of control. You name it: wokeism, critical race theory, radical transgenderism, gross pornography in the library, and in one case, a sexual pervert in the shop class.

And despite parental outrage, nothing is being done. Well, that’s not quite true. Should a feisty parent show up at a school board meeting and ask impolite questions, he or she will be removed by a security guard or a police officer. Or the trustees will shut down the livestream and flee the meeting on the proviso that it is “unsafe” to continue. And in the case of the Durham District School Board, parents are simply BANNED from attending meetings – on the assumption that they won’t behave!

But forget about Waldo – where-oh-where is Ontario’s invisible Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce?

This spineless specimen is still missing in action. Indeed, one of the last times his name appeared in the popular press, Minister Lecce was actually double-downing on wokeism. For example, earlier this month Lecce said the pride flag is “welcome” at Ontario’s publicly funded schools. Well, of course he said that… and by golly, we wonder what his policy is on pornographic material being made available to minors in the school system? Or creepy grifters like Kerry Luc Lemieux pretending to be transgendered? Or versions of critical race theory being taught? Or race-based career fairs? Or racist trustees?

On these subjects, Lecce is more silent than a Gregorian monk.

And yes, we tried to get his side of the story. We have phoned and emailed both Lecce and his useless media relations team; the silence has been deafening.

So, we recently paid a visit to his constituency office in King City (we figured we might find Lecce lurking there given the legislature was not sitting.)

Well, spineless Stephen was either hiding in the boardroom or he was out having a latte. We chatted with a staffer, who dismissed the notion that Lecce is not doing a good job. In fact, she said that Lecce “works 24/7.” She actually said that! Staggering, no? Lecce even works in his sleep… but if that is the case, how is it possible given that Lecce accomplishes so little given that he allegedly works 8,760 hours per year?

Then again, maybe we have it all wrong when it comes to Ontario’s “conservative” Education Minister. Which is to say, what if Lecce himself is a wokester; what if he actually approves of all this egregious indoctrination taking place in our public schools? And just like the control freak educrats running the school boards, Lecce himself hates parents too?

Indeed, come to think of it, what else can it be?