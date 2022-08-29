From 'Sunny Ways' to Loving Liberty: Danielle Smith's northern campaign manager ran for NDP and Liberals, and once supported Trudeau.

Twitter / ﻿Vote4MikeButler﻿﻿

Former leader of the Wildrose Party, Danielle Smith is currently running for the United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta, and her northern campaign manager, Mike Butler was a NDP and Liberal Party candidate. He also once supported Trudeau.

However, in a statement provided to Rebel News, Mike Butler said the vaccine mandates and the notion that healthcare must be a personal choice is what drove him to become a conservative in early 2021.

"I decided in 2021 that my health was my business, and I chose not to take the vaccine. I also had a look deep down to my political soul and realized civil freedoms are of the utmost importance to a healthy democracy," Butler said.

In February 2021, Butler lauded the performance of the BC NDP, which at the time had restricted churches to zero in-person attendance and identified as a "strong Federal Liberal" who was "proud of the hard work of our Prime Minister."

A news tip provided to Rebel News Friday evening hinted that Butler had a long history in progressive politics, including running for the NDP twice in 2008, once federally and then provincially. He also ran in 2010 for the Federal Liberals. In 2014, he joined the Alberta Party. In 2015, he campaigned for the provincial NDP candidates Shaye Anderson and Sarah Hoffman.

Butler also ran for mayor of Edmonton in 2017.

Butler's social media, until very recently, featured his progressive politics very prominently with several pictures with Liberals and NDP politicians, including Justin Trudeau, Hedy Fry, Amarjeet Sohi, Kathleen Wynne and Catherine McKenna.

As recently as April 2020, Butler supported Doug Ford's stay-at-home orders.

However, according to Butler, something changed for him in early 2021 and that shift resulted in a seismic reevaluation of his political views. He found himself supporting the campaign of Edmonton conservative mayoral candidate Mike Nickel, a well-known opponent of mandatory COVID restrictions.

Rebel News reached out to Butler for comments before publishing and agreed to include his statement in full below:



My name is Mike Butler and once upon a time I got sucked in by the Justin Trudeau illusion. I even assumed “sunny ways” was a real thing. For a period of time, like many Canadians, I even publicly supported the COVID response taken by Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau, Jason Kenney, and the like. Then something happened. I realized things were going too far and crossing lines I just didn’t feel comfortable with. Why were people being coerced to take a medical therapy that they didn’t want? The overhanded steps taken by many governments, liberal and conservative alike, went too far. I decided in 2021 that my health was my business and I chose not to take the vaccine. I also had a look deep down to my political soul and realized civil freedoms are of the utmost importance to a healthy democracy. Liberty matters to me. Because I refused to take the COVID vaccine, I immediately felt isolated and locked down in my own country. To give you some brief context on myself, I believe in three key things: free speech, the marketplace of ideas, and standing up for the little guy. Well guess what, there are very few people standing up for the little guy right now. In fact, it is the conservative movement which appears to be the voice for the middle class right now. I, like many Canadians, have changed my perspective on who I want to see in government. In the last couple days, people supporting other campaigns, have been trying to cancel me because I am supporting Danielle Smith. I am grateful that most conservatives don’t believe in cancel culture and so many have welcomed me. I was born and raised in Alberta, I’ve always loved my province, and now I’m proud to call myself a conservative Albertan. In fact, it is what’s best for my family- so call it a family decision! I feel inspired every day to stand with Danielle, because just like myself, she believes in standing up for the little guy.

The vaccine mandate was the breaking and waking point for many people.

